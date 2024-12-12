Oral Biolife Welcomes Dr. Zuckerberg & Dr. Molayem to Executive Team as Chief Education Officer & Chief Dental Officer

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oral Biolife, a biotechnology firm specializing in therapies for dental diseases, today announced the addition of Dr. Ed Zuckerberg & Dr. Molayem to its Executive Team.Dr. Edward J. Zuckerberg, D.D.S., F.A.G.D., has joined Oral Biolife as the Chief Education Officer. Dr. Zuckerberg is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry, a highly accomplished dentist who practiced for 35 years in Brooklyn and Dobbs Ferry, NY. He is known for his early adoption of dental technology.His expertise in digital radiography, CAD/CAM, and paperless operations made him a sought-after speaker, author, and beta tester for industry innovations. Since 2021 he has acted as an advisor to multiple companies in the oral-systemic connection space with a focus on therapies for periodontal disease treatment. In this new role, Dr. Zuckerberg will bridge the gap between scientific innovation and educational outreach, ensuring advancements are effectively translated and communicated to medical, academic and patient communities."Oral Biolife is committed to a holistic approach to oral health, fostering innovation, and learning from the brightest leaders in the industry," says CEO Bill Breitenbach. "The addition of Dr. Ed Zuckerberg and Dr. Shervin Molayem will bring extraordinary value to our team and I’m thrilled to work alongside them."Dr. Shervin Molayem, D.D.S., has joined Oral Biolife as Chief Dental Officer. A highly accomplished periodontist and implant surgeon based in Los Angeles, California, Dr. Molayem is renowned for his dedication to research and innovation in dental implants and periodontics.He has published extensively in respected journals and is sought after as a technical advisor for his expertise in the connection between oral health and overall patient well-being. He is also the co-founder of Pair Dental, the largest U.S. agency for traveling dental specialists. In his new role, Dr. Molayem will focus on enhancing the scientific rigor and clinical applications of the Ambrilux Dental Gel platform while serving as an active member of the Oral Biolife Scientific Advisory Board."Oral Biolife’s mission is grounded in continuous growth and innovation," says President and Founder Dr. Stella Vnook. "Dr. Ed Zuckerberg and Dr. Shervin Molayem embody the excellence we value, and I’m excited to see how their perspectives will shape our future."About Oral Biolife Inc.Oral Biolife is an innovative biotechnology company headquartered in Bethlehem, PA that utilizes the unique properties of biotechnology materials to develop groundbreaking, first-to-market products. Their lead asset, Ambrilux Dental Gel, via its unique non-invasive ability to regenerate bone tissue, represents a potential breakthrough treatment for periodontal disease. For more information, please visit https://www.oralbiolife.com/ and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/oralbiolife-inc

