Oral Biolife Inc. Announces Animal Health Partnership to Support Animal Oral Health
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Biolife is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with a top-tier global leader in animal health to develop a product which aims to revolutionize the treatment of periodontal disease in companion animals. This collaboration’s focus is to develop and bring an innovative oral health solution to the market, setting new standards in the industry and significantly enhancing the well-being of pets worldwide.
Periodontal disease is an oral infection affecting more than 80% of dogs over the age of two. This disease can cause discomfort and may ultimately lead to tooth loss. Oral Biolife, a pioneering biotechnology firm dedicated to harnessing advanced biotechnological materials to create revolutionary dental health products, and its strategic partner, seek to introduce an innovative solution for treating periodontal disease in companion animals. By combining the expertise and strengths of both organizations, this partnership will address the significant unmet need in veterinary dental care, setting a new standard in the industry. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Oral Biolife, setting the stage for future growth and achievements in animal wellness.
“Through this partnership, we’re poised to revolutionize the treatment of periodontal disease in companion animals, enhancing their oral health and overall well-being,” as stated by Dr. Vnook, Founder and President of Oral Biolife.
Bill Breitenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Oral Biolife stated, “OBL is utilizing advanced biotechnology to create a revolutionary approach to combat and treat periodontal disease (PD) which will enhance the overall wellness and health of the animals. This partnership is a significant step forward to opening a gateway for veterinarians to access a treatment solution for PD, while simultaneously spreading awareness of oral health in animals.”
Oral Biolife is an innovative biotechnology company headquartered in Bethlehem, PA that utilizes the unique properties of piezo materials to develop groundbreaking, first-to-market products.
Michelle Kafka
Michelle Kafka
Kafka Media Group
michelle.kafka@kafkamediagroup.com