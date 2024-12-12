Data Center Power Market Growing at 8.2% CAGR to to Hit US$ 20.73 Billion Forecast By 2034

Data Center Power Market

The expanding array of cloud-based services and the rising frequency of cyberattacks are driving the demand for data center power solutions

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is increasingly adopting data center power systems to meet the growing computational requirements” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The research report maps major countries in each region according to their revenue contribution to help businesses identify the top growth opportunities.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 9.44 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 20.73 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 8.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Data center power is the systems, processes, and infrastructure responsible for providing and managing power in a data center. It is essential for the availability and reliability of the IT equipment and services in a data center. Data centers typically get the power from the municipal electrical grid, but they may also have their own generators for emergencies or to supplement the power supply. Data centers use a variety of elements to deliver power from the source to the equipment. These include power panels, power distribution units (PDUs), uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and power whips. With the development of new data centers due to rapid economic expansion and increasing digitalization in emerging markets, the data center power market demand is projected to rise.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬:• Market Size Value in 2024: USD 9.44 billion• Market Size Value in 2025: USD 10.21 billion• Revenue Forecast in 2034: USD 20.73 billion• CAGR: 8.2% from 2025 to 2034• Base Year: 2024• Historical Data: 2020–2023• Forecast Period: 2025–2034𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The leading market players are making substantial investments in research and development to expand their product lines. Also, they undertaking a variety of strategic activities to expand their global footprint. A few of the major data center power market players include:• Black Box• Eaton• Equinix Inc.• GDS Holdings• Generac Power Systems, Inc.• General Electric Company• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.• Legrand• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG• Schneider Electric• Vertiv Group Corp. This factor is significantly contributing to the data center power market expansion.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:North America: North America accounted for the largest data center power market share in 2024. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by innovative advancements in power solutions, especially in smart grid solutions and energy-efficient technologies. Besides, the presence of major technology companies, such as Google and Microsoft, drives significant demand for advanced power solutions.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The rapid digital transformation in the region is driving the need for resilient data center infrastructure, resulting in heightened demand for data center power solutions. 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:By Component Outlook• Solutionso Power Distributiono Power Monitoringo Power Backupo Cabling Infrastructure• Serviceso Design and Consultingo Support and Maintenanceo Integration and DeploymentBy Data Center Size Outlook• Small and Medium Sized• Large SizedBy End Users Outlook• Cloud Providers• Enterprises• OthersBy Vertical Outlook• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)• Energy & Utilities• Government and Defense• Telecommunication• Healthcare• IT & ITES• Other VerticalsBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America 