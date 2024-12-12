ANY.RUN Lets Organizations Integrate CTI Feeds to Improve Cybersecurity via MISP

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence products, has announced the launch of its MISP instance. Now organizations and businesses can access ANY.RUN’s CTI Feeds directly in their security solutions and improve their defenses.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐏

MISP (Malware Information Sharing Platform) is an open-source platform designed to facilitate the exchange, storage, and correlation of threat intelligence data.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐏 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

With ANY.RUN’s MISP instance, organizations gain access to a range of features designed to enhance their threat intelligence and security workflows. They can:

● Obtain real-time IOCs, including malicious IPs, URLs, domains, ports, file names, and hashes

● Seamlessly connect SIEM, XDR, and other security tools to ANY.RUN’s MISP instance for streamlined workflows.

● Export indicators in NIDS-compatible formats to improve network security with IDS/IPS or NGFW tools.

● Synchronize their MISP instance with ANY.RUN’s to stay updated with the latest threat intelligence data.

Read about this feature and see how you can integrate it in your organization on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

With over 8 years of experience tackling cybersecurity industry challenges, ANY.RUN helps over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide with its advanced interactive sandbox that simplifies the analysis of threats targeting both Windows and Linux systems. Its Threat Intelligence Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds allow analysts to investigate and respond to incidents quickly, providing critical insights for faster decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.