OSCE trains Ukrainian rescuers to provide gender-responsive humanitarian response

From 2 to 7 December 2024, two in-person workshops on women’s leadership in humanitarian response were held in Lviv, Ukraine. The workshops, organized by the OSCE Gender Issues Programme, through its WIN Project, aimed at equipping 54 participants from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) with tools to expand their leadership roles during and after the ongoing war.

Given SESU’s pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of conflict-affected communities, these initiatives are especially critical as Ukraine addresses the complex challenges of recovery and resilience-building.

“Women play a pivotal role in humanitarian action, particularly in conflict-affected settings like Ukraine. By building their leadership skills, we strengthen the resilience and inclusiveness of emergency response efforts,” emphasized Dr Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Advisor on Gender Issues.

The workshops also addressed essential topics such as resilience-building and psycho-emotional support, acknowledging the significant burnout and emotional strain faced by women leaders amid the ongoing war. Participants explored essential skills for continuing to serve as pillars within their teams and communities such as strategies for managing stress, prioritizing self-care, and maintaining effective leadership under pressure.

Launched in 2023, the initiative already helped to train 236 SESU representatives and exemplified the OSCE’s broader commitment to integrating gender-responsive and disability-inclusive approaches into crisis management and recovery processes.

This transformative work in humanitarian action complements the OSCE’s ongoing efforts in Ukraine, including combating gender-based violence, empowering grassroots women leaders, and advancing the Women, Peace, and Security agenda.