ECO-CRUISING FU_TOUR explores in the Sun&Blue Congress new sustainable practices to positively impact on local economies

BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECOCRUISING FU_TOUR, the EU co-funded project aiming at exploiting the green and blue potential of the West Mediterranean tourism SMEs, and the project’s leader X-23 – The Innovation Bakery, an independent multidisciplinary and self-sustaining research center, participated in the Sun & Blue Congress in Almería (Spain). Representatives from the project participated on the 21st of November in the side event ‘Sustainable Tourism on the Mediterranean & LEGOSERIOUS PLAYWorkshop Demo’. This landmark event showcased the latest trends, innovations, and sustainability practices in the tourism and maritime industries, drawing experts, industry leaders, and innovators from around the globe. It was a great opportunity to get together with all the key players of the blue economy sector and also to share the achievements and lessons learned during the project’s duration.The event began with the keynote ‘Sustainable Tourism & Cruising: A Holistic Vision’ given by Mr. Fabio Laborda, Manager of Fundación Bahía Almeriport, who highlighted the positive impact of sustainable tourism on local economic development, cultural preservation, and environmental protection, as well as improving the quality of life for host communities. Mr. Laborda talked about the Port of Almería, which is a crucial economic driver for the Andalusian region, supporting local industries, promoting tourism, and facilitating international trade. It is vital for the import/export of goods and serves as a significant employment hub.Next was a LEGOSERIOUS PLAYworkshop, which engaged participants in a hands-on 90-minute experience to develop innovative and sustainable cruise concepts using the LEGOSERIOUS PLAYmethodology. This session provided an exciting opportunity for cruise line executives, port authorities, and tourism stakeholders to collaborate creatively and prototype solutions to the challenges facing the future of eco-friendly cruising. They discussed emerging trends and technologies shaping the future of thecruise sector, with a particular focus on sustainability. Topics included clean energy, onboard technology, immersive travel experiences, and social responsibility, reflecting the values of the younger generations seeking more conscious and eco-friendly travel options. These are some of this session’s main takeaways:- Engaging local communities through workshops and conversations on how to apply sustainability practices that support local economies, preserve cultural heritage, and empower residents to participate in decision-making.- Collaboration with SMEs and local institutions to ensure the successful implementation of sustainable practices.- Smart and digital solutions to minimize environmental impact. Experts talked about using low-carbon technologies to reduce emissions in ports (e.g. using Liquefied Natural Gas- LNG for big boats or the provision of shoreside electricity -SEE). Changing tourism behavior, focusing on young generations.- Upskilling and reskilling for blue jobs. As the blue economy continues to expand, new skills are crucial for driving sustainable growth and ensuring the health of ocean ecosystems. The ECO-CRUISING Capacity Building Program focuses on instilling skills and knowledge in marine and tourism-related policies, actions, and digital competencies.The event concluded with an immersive virtual experience aboard a state-of-the-art cruise facilitated by CSM. The inclusion of VR technology promotes eco-friendly tourism practices, by combining eco-conscious activities with cutting-edge technology to create memorable travel experiences tailored to the younger generations.

