Harmonic Filter Market Expected to Reach $2.77 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 9.1%

The growing usage of variable frequency drives is a prominent factor driving the harmonic filter market.

Harmonic filters function by offering a low interference route for harmonic currents, permitting them to avoid susceptible instruments and lessening contortion in the power system.” — Polaris Market Research

The harmonic filter market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The harmonic filter market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫?Harmonic filters are succession or collateral resonant circuits outlined to switch or obstruct harmonic currents. They decrease the harmonic currents unconfined in the power system from the wellspring and thereby decrease the harmonic voltage disturbance in the system.Such gadgets are costly and should only be utilized when alternate procedures to restrict harmonics have also been examined. The surfacing of AI is impacting the harmonic filter market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫?ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Baron Power, MTE Corporation, Comsys AB, Eaton, TDK Corporation, and Schaffner Holding AG are some of the leading players in the harmonic filter market. Spearheading market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will assist the market to grow even more.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In January 2023, Danfoss A/S, a Denmark-established firm that outlines and makes technologies and solutions for an assortment of industries, instigated productive harmonic alleviation that decreases harmonic filter power mislaying by 60%.• In September 2023, Quality Energy, an Australia-established power standard and green solution maker, instigated a contemporary gamut of Active Harmonic Filters.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?• Surfacing of AI: The surfacing of artificial intelligence is pushing the market growth. AI algorithms inspect data from electrical systems to prophesy when an instrument may collapse because of harmonic disturbance. This enterprising perspective inspires the attachment of harmonic filters to prohibit problems, boosting demand.• Automation of Industrial Procedures: Automation of industrial procedures usually includes the usage of variable frequency drives (VFDs) to regulate motors and other instruments. VFDs bring about harmonic disturbances, requiring the installation of harmonic filters to sustain power standards. Additionally, several automated procedures depend on susceptible electronic gadgets and regulatory systems that are more vulnerable to power standards. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on harmonic filter market sales.• Growing Urbanization: The growing urbanization worldwide pushes the market. As per a description issued by UN-Habitat, urban regions are hitherto home to 55% of the globe's population, and the percentage is anticipated to develop to 68% by 2050. Urban regions are growingly acquiring intelligent technologies for energy handling, conveyance, and interaction.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• North America: North America accounted for the largest harmonic filter market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the speedy acquisition of progressive manufacturing procedures and growing funding in industrial automation. The existence of entrenched industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and energy, notably fostered the demand for productive power standard solutions, such as harmonic filters, in the region.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy industrialization and urbanization. Nations such as China and India play an important part in the expected growth. China especially keeps on leading due to the regional market's extensive manufacturing base and continuing funding in framework projects.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Active• Passive• Hybrid𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Single Phase• Three Phase𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Low Voltage• Medium Voltage• High Voltage𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Industrial• Commercial• Residential𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin AmericaThe global harmonic filter industry is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during 2025–2034.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the harmonic filter market?The market size was valued at USD 1.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2.77 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the harmonic filter market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which segment by product is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period?The active segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

