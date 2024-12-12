Coronary Stents Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~7.51% by 2030 | DelveInsight
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coronary Stents Market was valued at USD 9.27 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 14.28 billion by 2030. The rising demand for coronary stents is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing risk factors associated with coronary artery disease. Additionally, the rise in minimally invasive surgeries performed globally, along with technological innovations in coronary stents, are key factors contributing to the positive growth of the coronary stents market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
• In November 2024:- Methodist Health System- The FDA has approved the PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent System for use in patients being treated for acute perforations of native coronary arteries and coronary bypass grafts in vessels ranging from 2.5 to 5.0 mm in diameter, under a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE #H170004). Methodist Dallas Medical Center will use this device for treating the above-described patient population.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Coronary Stents Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Coronary Stents Companies such as Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun SE, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Cook, Scitech Medical, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited, Cordis, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., ENDOCOR GmbH & CO. KG, BD, Vascular Concepts, Translumina, Elixir Medical, and others.
Coronary Stents Overview
Coronary stents are small, expandable tubes made of metal or polymer that are used to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart muscle. They are a key component of procedures like percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), commonly referred to as angioplasty.
Coronary Stents Market Dynamics
According to data from the British Heart Foundation published in January 2024, around 620 million people worldwide were living with heart disease as of early 2024. Additionally, the same source reported that approximately 250 million individuals suffered from coronary heart disease (CHD) in 2021. This escalating burden of cardiovascular conditions can be alleviated through the appropriate use of coronary stents, which are medical devices designed to keep arteries open and ensure a continuous flow of blood to the heart muscle. By maintaining optimal blood circulation, coronary stents can substantially reduce heart damage and improve health outcomes, thereby driving market growth.
Coronary Stents Companies
Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun SE, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Cook, Scitech Medical, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited, Cordis, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., ENDOCOR GmbH & CO. KG, BD, Vascular Concepts, Translumina, Elixir Medical, and others.
Coronary Stents Market Segment Analysis
Coronary Stents Market by Product Type (Bare Metal Stents, Drug Eluting Stents, and Bioresorbable Scaffolds), Material (Metal [Stainless Steel, Cobalt-Chromium {CoCr}, Platinum-Chromium {PtCr}, Nitinol], and Polymer), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
Coronary Stents Market Drivers
The major drivers driving the demand for Coronary Stents are growing burden of old age population susceptible to various cardiovascular disorders, shifting preferences towards minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in the product line, among others.
Scope of the Coronary Stents Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Coronary Stents Companies- Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun SE, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Cook, Scitech Medical, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited, Cordis, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., ENDOCOR GmbH & CO. KG, BD, Vascular Concepts, Translumina, Elixir Medical, and others.
• Coronary Stents Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Coronary Stents Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
