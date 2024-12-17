My Sports Dietitian Partners with Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute to Revolutionize Sports Nutrition

The partnership between My Sports Dietitian and Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute brings cutting-edge sports nutrition services to athletes through the innovative Eat 2 Win app.

This partnership empowers athletes with the nutrition tools and expert guidance they need to reach their full potential both on and off the field.” — Ronnie Harper, CEO

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Sports Dietitian (MSD), a leading provider of online sports nutrition services, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute (Ochsner Andrews) to enhance the performance and well-being of athletes through the innovative Eat 2 Win app.This strategic collaboration will make My Sports Dietitian the official sports nutrition service provider for Ochsner’s high school and collegiate athlete programs empowering them with personalized nutrition plans, expert guidance, and cutting-edge tools to optimize their performance and recovery.Through the Eat 2 Win app, athletes will have access to a dedicated Sports Dietitian who will provide personalized nutrition support tailored to their needs. Athletes can benefit from customized meal plans designed to fuel their training and competition, ensuring they meet their performance goals. The app also includes in-app messaging, allowing athletes to communicate directly with a Sports Dietitian for real-time advice and guidance. Additionally, the app features trackers and leaderboards to monitor progress, promote accountability, and keep athletes motivated. Educational resources offer valuable insights into sports nutrition principles and best practices, empowering athletes to make informed decisions about their diets. For those seeking more specialized support, upgrade options are available, granting access to one-on-one consultations with a Sports Dietitian for enhanced guidance.Quotes:"We are thrilled to partner with Ochsner Andrews to bring our innovative sports nutrition services to a wider range of athletes," said Ronnie Harper, CEO and Co-founder at My Sports Dietitian. "By leveraging the Eat 2 Win app, we can provide athletes with the personalized support they need to reach their full potential.""Ochsner Andrews is committed to providing comprehensive care for our athletes," said Jordan Lambert of Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute. "This partnership with My Sports Dietitian aligns with our mission to optimize athlete performance and recovery. By integrating sports nutrition into our services, we can provide a holistic approach to athlete care."About My Sports DietitianMy Sports Dietitian is a team of Registered Sports Dietitians dedicated to helping athletes of all ages and abilities achieve their performance goals. Through personalized consultations and the user-friendly Eat 2 Win app, MSD provides athletes with the knowledge, tools, and ongoing support they need to fuel their bodies for optimal performance and recovery.Contact:Tavis Piattoly, MS, RD, LDNDirector or Sports Nutrition Education, Co-Foundertpiattoly@mysportsd.com

