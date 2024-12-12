Respiratory Inhalers Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~4.65% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Respiratory Inhalers Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Respiratory Inhalers Market was valued at USD 30,267.49 million in 2023 and is likely to register a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 40,540.87 million by 2030. The respiratory inhalers market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), coupled with advancements in technology, growing smartphone adoption, and the increasing awareness of smart health solutions, which are acting as major factors driving the substantial demand for respiratory inhalers from 2024 to 2030.
Key Takeaways from the Respiratory Inhalers Market Report
• In December 2024:- AstraZeneca- A Phase II, Randomized, Double-blind, Single-dose, Placebo-controlled, 3-Period, 3-Treatment, Crossover, Multicenter Study to Compare the Bronchodilatory Effect and Safety of PT007 to Placebo MDI and Open-Label Ventolin® Evohaler in Adult Participants With Asthma.
• In December 2024:- GlaxoSmithKline- A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel Group Study of the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Single Doses of GSK3923868 Administered Via Dry Powder Inhaler to Healthy Participants of Chinese, Japanese and European Ancestry. This study is designed to understand how the drug GSK3923868 works in the bodies of healthy people from Japanese, Chinese, and European ancestries. This is important to meet the rules for including these groups in future worldwide studies. The study is carefully planned to reduce differences that might come from comparing results across different studies and locations, making it easier to compare results between these ethnic groups.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Respiratory Inhalers Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Respiratory Inhalers Companies such as Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GSK plc., CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd, Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory, Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation, HONSUN, and others.
Respiratory Inhalers Overview
Respiratory inhalers are medical devices used to deliver medication directly into the lungs. They are commonly used to treat respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other lung-related diseases. The medication delivered through inhalers typically helps to open the airways, reduce inflammation, and alleviate symptoms like wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.
Respiratory Inhalers Market Dynamics
According to data provided by the World Health Organization (2024), in 2019 there were 262 million people affected by asthma. As per the same source in 2023, 392 million people were living with COPD with three-quarters of them living in low and middle-income countries. Respiratory inhalers play a crucial role in managing both asthma and COPD. For asthma patients, respiratory inhalers are essential for delivering quick relief during an attack and for maintaining long-term control to prevent exacerbations. In COPD, inhalers are used to alleviate symptoms such as breathlessness and to improve overall lung function, particularly in patients with more severe forms of the disease.
Respiratory Inhalers Companies
Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GSK plc., CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd, Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory, Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation, HONSUN, and others.
Respiratory Inhalers Market Segment Analysis
Respiratory Inhalers Market by Product Type (Dry Powder Inhaler, Metred Dose Inhaler, Soft Mist Inhaler, and Nebulizers [Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, and Compressor Nebulizers]), Type (Conventional Inhaler Devices and Smart Inhaler Devices), Patient Type (Adult and Paediatrics), Indication (Asthma, COPD, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
Respiratory Inhalers Market Drivers
The rising global urbanization led to a steady increase in respiratory illness owing to increasing pollution, and a rise in the adoption of sedentary lifestyles such as smoking which also leads to second-hand inhalation, which may also contribute to the market growth for respiratory inhalers. The WHO in 2022 stated that in 2019, 99% of the global population resided in areas where air quality did not meet the WHO's guidelines. Respiratory inhalers are instrumental in managing respiratory conditions by enabling real-time monitoring and delivering personalized feedback, thereby improving adherence to treatment protocols. Their integration with digital health platforms addresses challenges from adverse air quality and lifestyle factors, optimizing respiratory health management.
Scope of the Respiratory Inhalers Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Respiratory Inhalers Companies- Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GSK plc., CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd, Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory, Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation, HONSUN, and others.
• Respiratory Inhalers Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Respiratory Inhalers Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Table of Content
1. Respiratory Inhalers Market Report Introduction
2. Respiratory Inhalers Market Executive Summary
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Regulatory Analysis
5. Respiratory Inhalers Market Key Factors Analysis
6. Respiratory Inhalers Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Respiratory Inhalers Market Assessment
8. Respiratory Inhalers Market Company and Product Profiles
9. KOL Views
10. Project Approach
11. About DelveInsight
12. Disclaimer & Contact Us
