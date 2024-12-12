Royal College of Physicians responds to CMO Annual Report 2024

Professor Tom Solomon CBE, academic vice president at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

“Our health is a product of our environments and contexts, so we welcome the Chief Medical Officer shining a light on urban health and the issues that must be considered and addressed to improve health in cities.

“Bold action must be taken to address the factors that make us ill in the first place, from poor housing and air pollution to food quality, transport and green space. We know that smoking, obesity and poor air quality are more common in areas of high deprivation. The RCP has a long history of campaigning on these public health issues, for example in our work convening the Inequalities in Health Alliance, a group of over 250 organisation campaigning for a cross-government strategy to reduce health inequalities.

“Cities are also areas of high ethnic diversity, and it is essential that services are designed to reflect and meet the needs of these communities.

“We agree national and local government should undertake co-ordinated and concerted efforts to break the cycle of ill health, which is why we are calling on government to develop a cross-government strategy to reduce health inequalities through its health mission delivery board.”

Professor Stephen Holgate, special adviser on air quality at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

“The air we breathe has a significant impact on our health, so we agree that steps must be taken within cities to tackle the causes of air pollution at source so that fewer people are exposed to toxic air. Ensuring the infrastructure is available to enable active travel such as walking or cycling within cities is key – it will reduce the necessity for and reliance on personal transport, and increase physical activity which brings numerous health benefits.”

Dr Kath McCullough, special adviser on obesity at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

“The CMO is right to highlight the impact of food environments in the more deprived parts of cities on health inequalities and obesity. Food environments are drivers of poor health including hot food takeaways' proximities to schools, the existence of healthy food deserts, alongside lack of infrastructure to enable active travel and space for physical activity. The planning process within cities is a vital tool to ensure that the built