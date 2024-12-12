Endoscopes Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~6.05% by 2030 | DelveInsight

Endoscopes Market

Endoscopes Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Endoscopes Market was valued at USD 12.95 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 18.32 billion by 2030. The increase in demand for endoscopes is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease which require the use of endoscopes for diagnosis, such as some gastrointestinal diseases like irritable bowel syndrome (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcer disease, and crohn's disease, increase in number of geriatric population who are more prone to chronic ailments, increasing awareness and demand of minimally invasive surgeries and no blood loss surgery, and rise in technological advancements in endoscopes like image magnification, high-definition optical systems and digital imaging are anticipated to bolster the market, thereby contributing to the growth of the endoscopes market during the forecast period from 2024-2030.

Key Takeaways from the Endoscopes Market Report

• September 2024: Odin Medical, an Olympus Corporation company, received FDA 510(k) clearance for CADDIE™, the first cloud-based AI technology designed to help gastroenterologists detect suspected colorectal polyps during colonoscopies.

• June 2024: The FDA approved the expansion of the REVITALIZE-1 clinical study by Fractyl Health, allowing patients with type 2 diabetes to be included in trials for its endoscopic device.

• May 28, 2024: Galvanize announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the INUMI Flex endoscopic needle for use with the Aliya® PEF System for soft tissue ablation, marking a significant step in minimally invasive procedures.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Endoscopes Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Endoscopes Companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PENTAX Medical, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Stryker., Karl Storz GmbH & Co., KG, Richard Wolf GmbH., Medtronic, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd, Pro Scope Systems, Laborie., AED.MD, EMED, Happersberger otofront GmbH, Optomic., EMOS Technology GmbH, Delmont imaging, Luxamed - Medical technology, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd., Daichuan medical and others

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Endoscopes Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Endoscopes Market Report

Endoscopes Overview

Endoscopes are medical devices used to examine the internal parts of the body. They consist of a flexible tube with a light source and a camera at the end, allowing doctors to view and sometimes treat conditions within hollow organs or cavities without the need for large incisions. Endoscopes are commonly used in procedures like colonoscopies, gastroscopies, and bronchoscopy, among others, to diagnose, monitor, and sometimes treat various conditions affecting the gastrointestinal, respiratory, or urinary systems.

Endoscopes Market Dynamics

The endoscopes market is witnessing a growth in product demand owing to various reasons. The increasing use of endoscopes in various applications is anticipated to bolster the market for endoscopes during the forecasted period. Endoscopes had found their use in various areas of application attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic disorders like IBD, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcer disease, and crohn's disease due to environmental pollution, smoking, unhealthy lifestyles, poor nutrition and diet, and high intake of carcinogenic substances.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Endoscopes Market, get a snapshot of the Endoscopes Market Outlook

Endoscopes Companies

Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PENTAX Medical, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Stryker., Karl Storz GmbH & Co., KG, Richard Wolf GmbH., Medtronic, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd, Pro Scope Systems, Laborie., AED.MD, EMED, Happersberger otofront GmbH, Optomic., EMOS Technology GmbH, Delmont imaging, Luxamed - Medical technology, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd., Daichuan medical and others

Endoscopes Market Segment Analysis

Endoscopes Market by Flexibity Type (Flexible and Rigid), by Disposability Type (Disposable and Reusable), by Product Type (Coventional [Bronchoscopes, Duedonescopes, Colonscopes, Cystoscopes, Rhinoscopes, and Others] And Non-Conventional [Capsule Endoscopes and Robort-Assisted Endoscopes]), by Application Type (Gastrointestinal, ENT, Oncology, Respiratory, Gynacology, Urology and Others), by End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other) and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Global Endoscopes Market Drivers

The Endoscopes market is witnessing a positive market growth owing to the increasinged prevalence of chronic disease such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcer disease, and crohn's disease, increase in number of prevalence of geriatric patient, increasinged awareness and demand of minimally invasive surgeries and no blood loss surgery for the treatment of chronic diseases, and rise in technological advancements in endoscopes like image magnification, high-definition optical systems and digital imaging across the world are anticipated to bolster the market.

Get a sneak peek at the Endoscopes Devices Market Dynamics @ Endoscopes Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Endoscopes Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Coverage- Global

• Endoscopes Companies- Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PENTAX Medical, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Stryker., Karl Storz GmbH & Co., KG, Richard Wolf GmbH., Medtronic, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd, Pro Scope Systems, Laborie., AED.MD, EMED, Happersberger otofront GmbH, Optomic., EMOS Technology GmbH, Delmont imaging, Luxamed - Medical technology, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd., Daichuan medical and others

• Endoscopes Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Endoscopes Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Which MedTech key players in the Endoscopes Devices Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Endoscopes Companies

Table of content

1. Endoscopes Market Report Introduction

2. Endoscopes Market Executive Summary

3. Regulatory Analysis

4. Endoscopes Market Key Factors Analysis

5. Endoscopes Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Endoscopes Market

7. Endoscopes Market Layout

8. Endoscopes MARKET Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Endoscopes Market Company and Product Profiles

10. KOL Views

11. Project Approach

12. About DelveInsight

13. Disclaimer & Contact Us



Interested in knowing the Endoscopes Devices Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Endoscopes Devices Market Trends

