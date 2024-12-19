The Fashion Brand MA*RS Launches The Jirai Kei & Ryosangata featured in the Amazon Prime streaming drama "Oshi no Ko" The Fashion Brand MA*RS Launches The Jirai Kei & Ryosangata featured in the Amazon Prime streaming drama "Oshi no Ko" MA*RS_Hot Topics MA*RS_Collection MA*RS_Collection2

JAPAN, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The live-action drama adaptation of the hit anime "Oshi no Ko", which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 28, 2024, showcases beloved characters such as Ai Hoshino and Kana Arima wearing iconic and popular items from the brand MA*RS, seamlessly integrated into the storyline.



MA*RS is an apparel brand operated by Mona Lisa Yosoten Co., which focuses on Jirai kei and other “Ryousangata” apparel, a new fashion trend that has become popular among Japanese youth.

About Jiraikei Fashon / Ryosangata Fashon

Jiraikei Fashon : It is a fashion style that embodies a delicate fragility and an air of unpredictability, marked by an emotional and enigmatic allure. The name originates from the metaphorical concept of triggering an emotional "landmine" or sudden "explosion."

Ryosanngata Fashon：This fashion style focuses on achieving a clean and adorable look, known for its universal appeal and accessibility to many women. The term "mass-produced style" originates from the prevalence of similar outfits and aesthetics among those who adopt it.

MA*RS carries a wide range of the fashion line and has stores in the popular Shibuya109 mall and the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. Recently, due to growing popularity, the number of MA*RS’ overseas customers has increased.

Their official online store has introduced World Shopping BIZ, making it possible for international customers to purchase MA*RS’ popular Japanese apparel.

URL：https://lilimpark.jp/

「MA*RS」 Cross embroidered blouse with belt by MA*RS, a popular style in Jirai kei fashion（5,940 yen, tax included)

Japanese Jirai kei fashion and other Ryousangata trends are attracting attention due to increased inbound demand.

MA*RS, which deals widely in such fashion items, distributes loyalty cards at its stores. They also distribute coupons for overseas members.

Store Information

Shinjuku Main Store 3-22-6 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Shibuya 109 6F, 2-29-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Official mail order site: https://bit.ly/3P5pwmF

Official Social Media

Instagram https://bit.ly/3D76ppk

X https://bit.ly/3Zu4rac

TikTok https://bit.ly/3D5sfcV

facebook https://bit.ly/3D93bSj

Company Profile

Mona Lisa Yosoten Co.

Business activities: Planning, manufacturing, and sales of women's clothing and sundries

Location: 3-22-6 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022, Japan

Representative: Miho Utsumi, Representative Director

