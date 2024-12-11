Expert: Maritime infrastructure and affairs

Become part of Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), an international non-profit research institute tackling global environment and sustainable development challenges. SEI empowers partners through cutting-edge research, knowledge, tools and capacity building. You will join a world-leading organization with around 140 employees at its activity-based HQ in Stockholm and 200 more across seven global centres. Together, we engage with policy, practice and development action for a sustainable, prosperous future for all.

SEI’s Water, Coasts and Ocean (WCO) team promotes knowledge and develops tools for inclusive and resilient blue spaces in a changing world. Our work explores water, coasts and marine area planning, as well as governance of associated ecosystems, activities, infrastructure, services, risks and economies. The WCO strategy is operationalized through projects within three pillars: blue economy, one water and resilient infrastructure.

The role

We are seeking an expert in offshore infrastructure and maritime affairs with a strong technical background to support our ongoing projects in maritime and coastal development. This mid-career role focuses on the economic, regulatory and technical dimensions of offshore infrastructure, emphasizing sustainability, safety and business model innovation.

You will collaborate with diverse stakeholders to address technical challenges, conduct economic analyses, navigate permitting processes to provide recommendations for future improvement, and contribute to the development of sustainable business models for maritime activities.

Key responsibilities:

Lead and contribute to projects on offshore infrastructure, maritime innovation, and governance, delivering technical reports, economic assessments and actionable recommendations.

Analyse the economic costs and benefits of offshore infrastructure development, including the creation and refinement of sustainable business models.

Provide recommendations for improving regulatory frameworks and permitting processes, ensuring alignment with environmental and maritime legislation.

Collaborate with industries, municipalities, port authorities, and government agencies to address challenges and foster innovation.

Contribute to the “ Living Lab East” in the Baltic Sea, facilitating stakeholder engagement, and coordinating workshops, seminars and data collection.

Develop technical and economic guidelines for sustainable maritime infrastructure and governance, with a focus on safety, security and adaptation.

Participate in project proposals and business development to expand SEI’s work on offshore infrastructure and blue economy initiatives.

Produce high-quality publications and project deliverables in Swedish and English.

Who you are

We are looking for a driven professional with a technical background in offshore infrastructure and a strong understanding of the economic and regulatory aspects of maritime development. You are skilled in managing multi-stakeholder projects and thrive in a collaborative environment.

Required qualifications and experience:

At least five years of relevant professional experience in maritime affairs, infrastructure, port regions or coastal development.

Technical knowledge of an offshore sector, including conducting economic assessments, cost-benefit analyses, and developing sustainable business models.

Solid understanding of regulatory frameworks, permitting processes, and environmental legislation relevant to maritime and coastal development.

Proven experience working with stakeholders, including industries, municipalities, port administrations and government agencies.

Demonstrated ability to produce technical reports, economic analyses and strategic recommendations.

Fluency in Swedish and English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work autonomously in a dynamic, multilingual environment while contributing to team goals.

Preferred:

Academic background in environmental science, engineering, industrial economics, data management or a related disciplines.

Experience working on innovation projects or multi-actor collaborations in the offshore sector.

Familiarity with the blue economy, including policy, strategy and implementation aspects.

Knowledge of EU cooperation projects, consortium management or similar initiatives.

Our offer

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees are a top priority.

Employment with SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits aimed at promoting employee well-being, such as annual health check-ups.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Flexible work hours, 37.5-hour workweek and a generous number of vacation days.

The opportunity to be part of tackling environmental and development challenges and developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

Additional information

This is a full-time, temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract, depending on performance and funding. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.

The position is open to applicants who have legal rights to live and work in the EU/EEA.

SEI is an equal opportunity employer, and we consider all applicants based on their qualifications and competencies. We are committed to ensuring diversity and equality within our organization and encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply.