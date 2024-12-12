“Macao Cultural Heritage Trails” webpage launched to share historical and cultural resources for an enriched tourist experience

MACAU, December 12 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau has officially launched the “Macao Cultural Heritage Trails” webpage (www.culturalheritage.mo/en/plans) to effectively share Macao’s historical and cultural resources and provide residents and tourists with a cultural experience open to self-exploration. The first phase introduces two thematic trail routes: the “Macao Maritime Silk Road Historic Sites Route” and the “Route of Historic Buildings with Educational Role in East-West Cultural Exchange”.

The Cultural Heritage Trails are designed with a main focus on historical buildings, organically linking and showcasing Macao’s cultural heritage according to specific themes. The two routes launched in the first phase are the “Macao Maritime Silk Road Historic Sites Route”, which presents 16 architectural sites related to the Maritime Silk Road, highlighting Macao’s significant role as an important hub for Sino-foreign trade and cultural exchange during the Ming and Qing dynasties; and the “Route of Historic Buildings with Educational Role in East-West Cultural Exchange”, which features 20 historical buildings related to Macao’s educational development, outlining the educational landscape shaped by the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures over the past 400 years.

Informative and visually rich in content, the thematic webpage contains video and audio guides and interactive maps, which provide the public with convenient and enriched online tours to spark further interest in exploring Macao’s historical and cultural heritage. The launch of the “Macao Cultural Heritage Trails” webpage will promote the protection and utilisation of Macao's cultural heritage and further propel the extensive integration of culture and tourism. The Cultural Affairs Bureau plans to develop more thematic trail routes in the future to enhance the content of the “Macao Cultural Heritage Trails” webpage.

Additionally, the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Trail” online platform (www.prdculture.org.cn/ygawlzxw/ygadwqwwztyj/ygadwqwwztyj.shtml) was launched recently on 31 October of the current year, and members of the public are welcome to visit via the “Culture and Tourism Information of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao” webpage. The first route is themed around educational heritage and covers 99 education-related historical buildings across the three regions. Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will continue utilising this trail platform to jointly create more cultural heritage trails with regional characteristics, thus facilitating the coordinated development of cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area and developing and promoting more distinctive cultural tourism routes.