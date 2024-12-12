Meeting of Trade Promotion Leaders from Hong Kong and Macao – Enhancing Business Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, December 12 - On 11 December, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region Vincent U, along with the team responsible for investment promotion, convention and exhibitions, and China-PSC Platform, visited Hong Kong to meet with President of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (referred to as "HKTDC") Margaret Fong Shun Man, and Assistant Executive Director Gu Jingmin, Assistant President Jenny Koo.

The leaders of both organisations communicated on topics such as helping Hong Kong and Macao enterprises better seize opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and enhancing interactions in the exhibition industry between the two regions. They reached a preliminary consensus on supporting Macao enterprises' participation in HKTDC-organised exhibitions and fostering closer co-operation to help Macao companies expand their business through the Hong Kong convention and exhibition platform.

Supporting Hong Kong and Macao Enterprises in Seizing Greater Bay Area Opportunities

President of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Margaret Fong Shun Man welcomed the IPIM team and introduced HKTDC’s recent initiative, "GoGBA" (Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Connectivity), which includes establishing "GoGBA Hong Kong Service Station" in the nine cities of the Greater Bay Area. He also explained the new developments in Hong Kong's cultural, creative, and big health-related exhibitions.

Vincent U provided an overview of the series of efforts made by Macao's economic and trade sectors in alignment with the Greater Bay Area's development. He offered work suggestions on enhancing co-operation to help Hong Kong and Macao enterprises better seize opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and increase interactions in the exhibition industry. During the meeting, both organisations reached a preliminary consensus on supporting Macao enterprises' participation in HKTDC-organised exhibitions and facilitating business expansion for Macao companies through the Hong Kong exhibition platform. Additionally, they discussed mutual referrals of clients and jointly supporting Hong Kong and Macao businesses, as well as domestic and foreign enterprises in developing their operations in the Greater Bay Area.

Nurturing Co-operation Between Hong Kong and Macao Enterprises and Supporting Economic and Trade Exhibition Activities

As dedicated trade promotion and exhibition development agencies for both regions, IPIM and HKTDC are members of co-operation mechanisms such as the "International Exhibition Industry Association" (UFI) and "Asian Trade Promotion Forum" (ATPF). In 2017, IPIM (formerly the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute) signed a co-operation agreement with HKTDC to mutually support the organisation of exhibitions, conferences, overseas visits, and matchmaking events, promoting collaboration between Hong Kong and Macao enterprises to seize opportunities in the "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."