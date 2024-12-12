Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market

The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Report:

• The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In February 2024, KRAZATI, when combined with cetuximab, was granted US FDA Priority Review for the treatment of previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated mCRC.

• In August 2023, The European Commission approved LONSURF (trifluridine/tipiracil) in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of mCRC in patients who have received two prior anti-cancer treatments, including chemotherapies and targeted therapies.

• In 2023, the total number of incident cases of mCRC in the US was approximately 64,000, with an expected rise during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• In 2023, the highest number of CRC cases in the US were found in the right colon, followed by the left colon, with approximately 51,000 and 49,000 cases, respectively.

• The Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) registry published age and gender data for CRC patients. According to the registry, the distribution of cases by stage was as follows: localized (38%), regional (35%), distant (22%), and unknown (4%).

• Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Mirati Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Elicio Therapeutics, and others

• Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies: Adagrasib, ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), ELI-002, and others

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Overview:

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) refers to colorectal cancer that has spread beyond the colon or rectum to other parts of the body, commonly the liver, lungs, or lymph nodes. This advanced stage of cancer occurs when tumor cells break away from the primary site and travel through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to form secondary tumors. Symptoms may vary depending on the organs affected and can include fatigue, weight loss, abdominal pain, and changes in bowel habits. Treatment typically involves systemic therapies like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, alongside palliative care to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market

The dynamics of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as CMAB009 plus Irinotecan, Geptanolimab Injection, Binimetinib, and others during the forecast period 2020-2034.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• Adagrasib: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)/Mirati Therapeutics

• ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca

• ELI-002: Elicio Therapeutics

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Strengths

• BRAFTOVI (encorafinib) and ERBITUX (cetuximab) doublet are the only treatment available for patients with advanced BRAFV600E-mutant mCRC. In Japan, the triplet combination with Mektovi is also approved now.

• Emergence of mutation specific targeted therapies such as pembrolizumab, trastuzumab deruxtecan, tucatinib, adagrasib, onvasertib and others

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Opportunities

• Adagrasib ± cetuximab has an edge as this therapy is specifically targeting KRAS G12C mutation, which might lead to a high list price of the drug upon approval.

• The recent inclination toward the development of mutation-specific mCRC therapies has led to the approvals of KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO with or without YERVOY and BRAFTOVI in combination with ERBITUX. This clearly, opens up a window for several upcoming mutation-targeted therapies to enter and capture the market.

Scope of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Mirati Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Elicio Therapeutics, and others

• Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies: Adagrasib, ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), ELI-002, and others

• Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer current marketed and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer emerging therapies

• Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

