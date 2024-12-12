Birdfy Unveils Two Exciting New Products on YouTube Live, Enhancing the Smart Bird Feeder Series

Birdfy Bath Pro Birdfy Feeder Metal Birdfy Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Birdfy launched two innovative products during its YouTube live stream: the Birdfy Feeder Bath and the Birdfy Feeder Metal. These additions to the Birdfy smart bird feeder series promise to deliver an enhanced experience for creating a smart backyard birdwatching system.

Birdfy Bath Pro

The Birdfy Bath Pro features an integrated smart camera that allows observers to enjoy real-time views and recordings of birds bathing, capturing lively and engaging moments that bring joy and relaxation. Equipped with a dual-lens main camera—a wide-angle lens paired with an automated tracking lens—it offers the ultimate birdwatching experience with exciting surprises at every turn.

Birdfy offers two distinct models to suit varying backyard setups and user preferences. The Birdfy Bath Pro features a compact design perfect for seamless integration into existing spaces, while the Birdfy Bath Pro Station comes equipped with a sturdy stand for all-in-one installation. The stand ensures stability and convenience, making it ideal for users who want a standalone solution for their birdwatching paradise. Both models provide the same advanced features, delivering exceptional birdwatching experiences tailored to your backyard environment.

Additionally, the product provides instant notifications when birds arrive, ensuring you never miss a captivating moment. Bird enthusiasts can benefit from AI bird data analysis, which identifies bird species and provides daily highlights and monthly recaps of backyard visitors, available through a subscription or one-time purchase. Moreover, cloud storage options allow users to save space with free plans, enabling browsing and downloading of memorable clips anytime. Families can share access with over 20 accounts, fostering cherished moments around birdwatching.

Installation is made easy with a "plug & play" design that requires no complicated assembly, and maintenance is simplified with a camera and basin that connect and detach easily for charging and cleaning. The camera boasts an IP66 waterproof rating, ensuring durability in various weather conditions. Furthermore, users can enhance their birdwatching experience with versatile add-ons like a fountain, de-icer, or hummingbird bath plate.

Sustainability is also a key aspect of the Birdfy Bath Pro, featuring a built-in rechargeable battery and integrated solar panel for continuous operation. The solar-powered fountain includes five interchangeable nozzles, creating captivating water patterns that attract birds, while the all-weather housing is built to endure extreme temperatures. Made with 20% recycled ABS material and UV-resistant features, the Birdfy Bath Pro is designed for longevity and sustainability.

With the Birdfy Bath Pro, birdwatching enthusiasts can elevate their experience, fostering a deeper connection with nature while enjoying the beauty of their feathered friends. Together with other Birdfy products, users can create a more complete bird paradise, enjoying even more beautiful moments of interaction with birds.

Birdfy Feeder Metal

The second product the Birdfy brings to the table is the Birdfy Feeder Metal, a brand-new metal model specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, ensuring long-lasting, rust-free performance and durability over time.

Engineered to endure rain, wind, and extreme weather, the Birdfy Feeder Metal ensures year-round performance. Its advanced rust-proof coating keeps the feeder in pristine condition even in wet climates, while its chew-proof design resists damage from animals, guaranteeing long-lasting use.

Birdfy’s commitment to bird care is evident in every detail. The feeder features an adjustable perch, extendable to accommodate birds of all sizes, offering a comfortable landing space.

Doubling as a charming garden accessory, the Birdfy Feeder Metal enhances both functionality and aesthetics. Its house-inspired design adds a decorative touch to outdoor spaces while creating a welcoming environment for birds. This functional yet visually appealing feeder enriches the beauty of your garden and attracts a greater variety of bird species.

With a focus on user convenience and sustainability, the Birdfy Feeder Metal offers features like an integrated solar panel for continuous energy without additional installations. Its all-in-one design includes a fixed adjustable perch and integrated accessories, eliminating the risk of losing parts and simplifying maintenance. The magnetic flip-top lid allows for quick and easy refilling, ensuring a hassle-free user experience.

This feeder also makes the perfect gift for nature lovers. Whether for Mother’s Day, Christmas, or a birthday, the Birdfy Feeder Metal is a thoughtful and elegant present for birdwatchers and garden enthusiasts. Its unique design and functional excellence bring charm and joy to any outdoor space, making it a delightful addition for anyone who loves birds and nature.

With the addition of this innovative metal feeder, Birdfy is proud to offer a comprehensive product line that caters to all birdwatching enthusiasts. From classic models to advanced designs, Birdfy ensures a perfect fit for every backyard setup, providing a variety of choices to create a delightful and personalized birdwatching experience for everyone.

Birdfy Continues to Innovate and Inspire

With the launch of the Birdfy Bath Pro and Birdfy Feeder Metal, Birdfy reaffirms its commitment to enhancing backyard birdwatching experiences through innovative design, advanced technology, and sustainable practices. These new additions not only expand Birdfy’s product lineup but also bring unique features that cater to a wide range of birdwatching enthusiasts, from casual observers to dedicated hobbyists.

By combining functionality, aesthetics, and user-friendly designs, Birdfy empowers individuals and families to connect with nature, foster a love for birdwatching, and transform their outdoor spaces into vibrant, bird-friendly havens. Stay tuned for more exciting innovations from Birdfy as we continue to redefine the way we experience the beauty of birds.

About Birdfy

Birdfy is a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, dedicated to helping people connect with nature and enjoy the beauty of backyard birdwatching. With a wide range of products, including smart feeders, cameras, and accessories, Birdfy combines advanced technology with thoughtful design to create delightful and personalized birdwatching experiences for enthusiasts of all levels. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Birdfy continues to inspire a deeper appreciation for nature while transforming outdoor spaces into vibrant, bird-friendly havens.

For more information about Birdfy and its latest features, visit www.birdfy.com or contact press@birdfy.com for collaboration opportunities.

