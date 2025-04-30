Birdfy Receives BlogPaws Best Technology Product Award at Global Pet Expo 2025

Birdfy at GPE2025 Birdfy Logo Birdfy BlogPaws Award

Birdfy announced its successful debut at Global Pet Expo 2025, where it was honored with the BlogPaws Best Award for Best Technology Product.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy announced its successful debut at Global Pet Expo 2025, where it was honored with the BlogPaws Best Award for Best Technology Product. As a first-time exhibitor, Birdfy stood out for its innovative approach to bridging the gap between people and nature through smart birdwatching technology.

A Noteworthy Debut at Global Pet Expo

Held annually in Orlando, Global Pet Expo is a premier event in the pet industry, attracting nearly 20,000 professionals from over 85 countries.

Birdfy’s presence at this influential show marked a meaningful step into the North American market, capturing the attention of pet professionals, retailers, content creators, and nature enthusiasts alike.

At the heart of Birdfy’s success lies more than just cutting-edge technology—it’s the seamless blend of performance and thoughtful, user-centered design. Every detail of the Birdfy ecosystem is crafted to bring joy, ease, and discovery to birdwatchers of all ages. Whether it's a backyard birder or a curious child peeking through the app, Birdfy is designed to meet users where they are—and to make every bird moment count.

Showcasing Smart Innovations for Bird Lovers

At Global Pet Expo, Birdfy introduced a lineup of smart birdwatching products designed to make nature more accessible and engaging.

Taking center stage was the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo—a next-generation bird feeder equipped with dual-lens auto-tracking, HD slow-motion playback, and advanced AI recognition. Paired with the Birdfy App, it not only identifies bird species in real time but also captures and stores memorable birdwatching moments, offering users a richly interactive experience.

Another standout was the Birdfy Feeder Metal, a newly introduced model crafted for strength and sustainability. Its durable metal body and built-in solar panel ensure reliable, long-term use, even in demanding outdoor environments.

Also drawing attention was the Birdfy Bath Pro, a smart bird bath currently in prototype. Featuring solar-powered water features and a thoughtfully engineered design, it captures vivid footage of birds in motion, offering an intimate look into their behavior around water.

Adding a touch of elegance to the lineup was the Birdfy Feeder Bamboo. High-end and eco-friendly, this feeder features natural bamboo construction and an earthy color palette that seamlessly blends into any backyard setting. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, it supports sustainable living and attracts a wide variety of birds—perfect for those who value both design and environmental responsibility.

Together, these innovations reflect Birdfy’s commitment to deepening the human-nature connection—one intelligent, beautifully designed product at a time.

Honored with the BlogPaws Best Award

Birdfy is honored to receive the BlogPaws Best Award for Best Technology Product, a recognition that celebrates brands driving the pet industry forward through innovation, excellence, and meaningful impact. This award highlights Birdfy’s mission to foster well-being through nature-driven experiences by making birdwatching accessible to all — from seniors and children to those with limited mobility — creating moments of quiet joy and connection that resonate across generations.

A Vision Rooted in Connection

Looking ahead, Birdfy will continue to explore the exciting intersection of pet technology and the natural world, nurturing emotional well-being, inspiring outdoor learning, and bringing families closer to nature with every new product — making those meaningful connections happen, one moment at a time. For any questions or PR enquiries, contact press@birdfy.com, and stay tuned for what Birdfy has in store as it soars to new heights in the years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.