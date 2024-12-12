INDEVCO Plastics Expands to India

INDEVCO Plastics launches new manufacturing facility, Masterpak India, specialized in producing FFS films and shrink hood packaging solutions.

GUJARAT, INDIA, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDEVCO Plastics, a global leader in innovative plastics solutions, sets up new manufacturing facility, Masterpak India, in Gujarat, India. The state-of-the-art facility that will be operational by the end of 2024, specializes in producing Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) films and shrink hood packaging solutions, catering to the growing demand in India and neighboring Asian markets.

“This expansion represents more than just a new market; it is a testament to our vision of sustaining our status of a global player in the plastics industry, meeting the ever-evolving needs of our customers across continents”, declares Elias El-Chemali, INDEVCO Plastics Vice President. This strategic expansion into India marks INDEVCO Plastics’ first step into the Indian market, leveraging the division’s 65+ years of experience in plastic manufacturing to establish the state-of-the-art plant entirely from scratch. The move underscores the company’s commitment to expanding into new territories, aligning with its global growth strategy.

India’s flourishing economy is one of the fastest growing in the world and offers a significant opportunity for INDEVCO Plastics to tap into a dynamic market characterized by rapid industrialization and increased demand for high-quality plastic materials.

INDEVCO’s decision to establish its first presence in India highlights its long-term vision to strengthen its global footprint. The plant’s advanced capabilities in FFS and shrink hood manufacturing will not only serve the local market but also enhance its competitive presence across the region.

About INDEVCO Plastics

INDEVCO Plastics is INDEVCO’s manufacturing division specialized in the production of flexible and rigid plastic and laminate packaging, agricultural films, chemicals, polymers, additives, and inks and varnishes, as well as offers plastic compounding and recycling. The division leverages over 65 years of experience serving various sectors and industries including agriculture, beverage, plastics converting, and petrochemical.

