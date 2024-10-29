INDEVCO Group Launches its Supply Chain Division, A Trusted Partner for Efficient & Resilient Supply Chains

INDEVCO Supply Chain's Launch in Limassol

LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDEVCO Group marked an important moment in its over 65-year legacy with the official launch of INDEVCO Supply Chain, a division that stands as the catalyst for seamless global trading and logistics. The unveiling took place during an exclusive Gala Dinner at the 1st edition of the Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024 in Limassol, Cyprus.

This highly anticipated launch represents a bold step forward for INDEVCO Group, which has built its reputation on excellence, innovation, and sustainability across diverse industries. INDEVCO Supply Chain division is committed to maintaining a consistent flow of commodities across borders and is strengthened by strategic partnerships and a robust global presence.

Pierre Akl, Vice President of INDEVCO Supply Chain, addressed a gathering of industry leaders, partners, and stakeholders at the gala, stating:

“The past few years have thrown all kinds of challenges our way, from global shake-ups to completely new customer demands. But let’s be honest, challenges like these also create exciting opportunities to grow and reinvent ourselves. At INDEVCO, we’ve taken them head-on and as we heard today across all keynote speeches, it’s all about resilience, innovation and sustainability. And this is exactly why we started INDEVCO Supply Chain, so we can offer our clients and partners our 7 decades of expertise and experience.”

He continues: “Looking Ahead, we will continue to trace the path from seed to consumer engaging with our suppliers’ suppliers and our customers’ customers.”

The Commodity Supply Chain Conference 2024, organized by INDEVCO Group, brought together leading figures from across the Mediterranean and beyond, fostering dialogue on key industry challenges, technological advancements, and opportunities for sustainable growth. It served as the ideal backdrop for the debut of INDEVCO Supply Chain, emphasizing the company’s commitment to shaping the future of the industry through collaboration and shared innovation.

The launch of INDEVCO Supply Chain also highlights the Group’s emphasis on relationship-building. Pierre Akl further emphasized the importance of partnerships, stating:

"Our success will always be defined by the strength of our relationships with our clients, partners, and stakeholders. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in supply chain management and set new industry standards."

About INDEVCO Supply Chain

INDEVCO Supply Chain, a division of the multinational INDEVCO Group, has established a strong reputation over six decades for its expertise in global sourcing and logistics, ensuring efficient flow of commodities across the region. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and business continuity, the division connects businesses worldwide through its streamlined supply chain solutions.

INDEVCO Supply Chain is supported by its member companies; Gespa, Altatrade, AltaRock and SeaPera, each specializing in purchasing, trading, and freight forwarding to serve diverse industries.

About the Commodity Supply Chain Conference

The Commodity Supply Chain Conference is an annual event and a strategic gathering for industry leaders, bringing together INDEVCO’s global network of influential decision-makers from across various sectors. It serves as a premier platform for exploring opportunities, fostering collaboration, and discussing sustainable solutions within the supply chain/commodity trading ecosystem.

About INDEVCO Group

Headquartered in Ajaltoun, Lebanon, INDEVCO is a global leader in diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy services. With over 9,900 dedicated employees of nearly 40 nationalities across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the US, we operate 38 manufacturing plants and 38 commercial companies, supplying converting machinery, raw materials, and packaging, as well as consumer and away-from-home disposables, and renewable energy products. Established as a family business, INDEVCO encapsulates a six-decade heritage of diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy services that drive growth and value creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.