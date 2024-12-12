HRH the Crown Prince Announces Establishment of 'Higher Commission for Hosting 2034 World Cup'

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, announced Wednesday the establishment of a "Higher Commission for Hosting the 2034 World Cup."‏ The announcement follows the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) declaring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the host for the 2034 FIFA World Cup™.‏ HRH the Crown Prince will chair the Board of Directors of the Higher Commission for Hosting the 2034 World Cup.‏ The board members are Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of State and Council of Economic and Development Affairs member Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Development Authorities Support Center Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh, Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Advisor to the Royal Court Dr. Fahad Toonsi, Advisor to the Royal Court Abdulaziz Tarabzouni, and Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) President Yasser Al Misehal.‏ The establishment of the commission affirms the Kingdom's commitment to delivering an exceptional version of the most significant event in football history as the first country to host this event with 48 teams from all continents.‏ This initiative represents the unprecedented support and attention the sports sector receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince.‏ Hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup™ in Saudi Arabia is a strategic leap that will significantly enhance the transformation of Saudi sports and improve the Quality of Life Program, which is one of the key programs of the Saudi Vision 2030.‏ This vision aims to promote the participation of citizens and residents in sports, refine athletes' abilities, and elevate athletic performance across all disciplines, positioning the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a competitive global destination for hosting major international sporting events.‏ The Kingdom is set to showcase itself as an economic, investment, sports, tourism, and cultural destination by hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup™. Millions of visitors will have the opportunity to explore its rich cultural and historical heritage, as well as the deep cultural assets that distinguish it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.