Makkah to Host Second Halal Forum in February 2025

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce, Makkah is set to host the second edition of the Makkah Halal Forum 2025.Organized by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce under the theme “Sustainable Development through the Halal Industry,” the forum will take place from February 25 to 27 at the Makkah Chamber Center for Conferences, Exhibitions, and Events.The event aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for the halal industry, attracting entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and international experts to discuss emerging trends and explore business and investment opportunities in this fast-growing sector.As a major international gathering, the forum will feature specialized discussions on halal standards, innovation, and the future of Islamic finance. Interactive workshops will support businesses and entrepreneurs in meeting global halal certification requirements, while an international exhibition will showcase over 150 exhibitors from 15 countries, fostering commercial collaboration and global partnerships.The forum will also include business matchmaking sessions, connecting investors with industry leaders, and live cooking demonstrations by world-renowned chefs specializing in halal cuisine, adding a cultural and interactive dimension to the event.A key focus will be the global standardization of halal certification, bringing together representatives from leading accreditation bodies such as the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM), and Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH). Discussions will center on facilitating international trade in halal products and strengthening consumer trust.The forum will also highlight the role of emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence in ensuring transparency and efficiency in halal certification processes.

