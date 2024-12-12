Reconciliation Day: Reflecting on the past, building a united future

By Nomonde Mnukwa

The act of forgiveness and reconciliation has been central to the story of South Africa since 1994. Reconciliation Day came into effect in 1994 and was intended to help build a united and prosperous South Africa. This day and in subsequent years, Reconciliation Month has become synonymous with our drive to nurture and entrench new values in our society.

The annual commemoration of Reconciliation Day allows us to reflect on the many positive strides we have made since 1994, while acknowledging that much work remains. Even now 30 years into democracy the lives of many continue to be shaped by the circumstances of their birth. We cannot accept this reality as a nation, and we must therefore all do more to address the untold damage wrought by apartheid and colonialism.

If we don’t act and find ways to work together our future will continue to be shaped by our ugly past. National Reconciliation Day is therefore of even greater importance today and can serve as a springboard to build a more cohesive and united society.

This year Reconciliation Month is being held under the theme “Healing Historical Wounds and Forging New Futures”. The theme serves as a reminder that reconciliation is not about forgetting or ignoring our painful past. Rather, it is about talking openly about what happened in our past and to learn from it so that we can build a country that works for everyone and not just a few. By learning from the past we can begin to imagine a future where all citizens are valued and have equal opportunities to develop and thrive.

This year’s reconciliation month focuses on collective efforts of government and the people in advancing reconciliation, nation-building, social cohesion, healing and forgiveness. It also takes place three months after we received 35 human remains of South Africans who were buried while in exile in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The next phase of the project will focus on the repatriation of the remains of South Africans buried in Angola.

This initiative is crucial for national healing and reconciliation, allowing families to find closure and honour the memory of those who fought for freedom and justice. Moreover, this project is part of our commitment to honour and restore the legacy of those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

As we commemorate reconciliation month, we also pay tribute to our many freedom fighters and others who sacrificed their lives for us to get freedom and democracy. Their long walk has brought us this far; now it’s time for this generation to stand up and lead.

Young people should work with government in building a South Africa in which all people are free, equal and are included in the economy. Our reconciliation should be linked to transforming our society by broadening the participation of all South Africans in the development of the country.

While progress has been made in our journey of reconciliation over the years, more still needs to be done especially to grow the economy at a higher rate to create more jobs.

We are hopeful that the foundation we have set over the past 30 years will enable us to move faster in improving the lives of people and in helping to heal the divisions of the past.

Nomonde Mnukwa is the Acting Director-General of the GCIS

