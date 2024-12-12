Penoxsulam Market projected to surpass US$533.811 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.06%

The global penoxsulam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06%, reaching a market size of US$533.811 billion in 2030 from US$417.128 billion in 2025.

— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 12, 2024

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global penoxsulam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$533.811 billion in 2030.Penoxsulam is a selective herbicide that is used to control weeds in rice, wheat, soybeans , and other crops. It works by blocking the acetolactate synthase enzyme, which is essential for plant growth. Additionally, penoxsulam works well to control Striga after harvest, but because of the risks to human health and the environment, its use should be cautious.ALS, commonly referred to as AHAS, is inhibited in sensitive plant species by the herbicide penoxsulam. When the spray is administered, the target weeds' leaves and stems absorb it. As it translocates, it moves through the plant's vascular system. Once inside the plant, penoxsulam specifically targets and inhibits the ALS enzyme. The most widely sold herbicide for rice worldwide, penoxsulam, is used in major rice-growing countries. One of the reduced-risk herbicides, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), is penoxsulam.Moreover, the requirement for rice, wheat, and maize, as examples of crops, will rise, due to increased food production in relation to population growth, and this is expected to have a positive demand impact on penoxsulam, especially within the herbicide as well as the agricultural sector. The new performance compared with other conventional herbicides is expected to have a positive influence on the industry as well.Further, environmental regulations also have a big impact on people's desire for safer herbicides like penoxsulam. Governments and regulatory agencies in the majority of nations are putting policies in place to reduce the risks that these agrochemicals pose to both people and the environment. The use of older, more toxic herbicides is frequently restricted or outright prohibited by this legislation, enabling farmers to employ less hazardous, non-accumulative alternatives. Penoxsulam has become more well-known as a result of these regulatory demands due to its mode of action and advantageous environmental features, including biodegradation in soil and water media and relative non-toxicity to non-target organisms.Additionally, penoxsulam market expansion has also been fueled by growing consumer concerns and awareness of pesticide residues in food crops. They have also caused people to favour weed control methods that are less harmful to the environment, especially pesticides. This post-emergence selective herbicide responds to both official approval and the public's desire for sustainable farming methods.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-penoxsulam-market The global penoxsulam market is segmented by crop type into four major categories: Rice, wheat, soybeans, and others. The penoxsulam sector benefits from rice's rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific area, where over half of the world's population relies on it as a staple diet. For instance, according to PIB, India produced 1308.37 lakh tonnes of rice in 2022–2023. The growing requirement for effective weed control in paddy production is the reason for the growing demand for penoxsulam, a product that is made to eradicate aquatic and terrestrial weeds in rice fields without harming the rice crop.The targeted and effective use of herbicides like penoxsulam is becoming more crucial as nations in Southeast Asia, like China and India, attempt to quadruple yields to feed their people. Because it can increase crop productivity by lowering weed interference, it is a vital tool for farmers looking to maximize their rice harvest.The global penoxsulam market by formulation is segmented into liquid formulations, granular formulations, and Water-dispersible granules (WDG). Herbicide liquid formulations are the most popular in agriculture because they are the simplest to administer, most readily absorbed by the target plants, and prove very effective against a wide selection of plant species. Hence, penoxsulam is almost always selected in the liquid form because it mixes more easily and can be applied over a much greater area than is possible with dry or granule formulations. This herbicide can then be diluted with water or some suitable carrier fluid to ensure faster weed uptake to coverage. Liquid formulations, as a rule, act and absorb very quickly when inside the plants as they can evaporate through air-containing spaces and directly into roots or leaves.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global penoxsulam market is growing significantly. Due to its wide range of effectiveness in getting rid of weeds in rice fields, penoxsulam is a widely sought-after herbicide in this area. The demand for penoxsulam is being driven by the adoption of modern farming practices, the growing emphasis on food security, and supportive government programs aimed at boosting crop yields. However, in India, the directorate has played a significant role in the development of weed management methods for various cropping systems, the biology and management of problem weeds in cropped and non-cropped regions, and the effects of herbicides on the environment.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global penoxsulam market that have been covered are Corteva Agriscience, Peptech Biosciences Ltd., Nova Agri Group, Swal Corporation Ltd., Ningbo Tital Unichem Co., Ltd., Crystal Corp, Best Agrolife Limited, Chico Crop Science Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the global penoxsulam market as follows:• By Crop Typeo Riceo Wheato Soybeanso Others• By Formulationo Liquid Formulationso Granular Formulationso Water-dispersible granules (WDG)• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Corteva Agriscience• Peptech Biosciences Ltd.• Nova Agri Group• Swal Corporation Ltd.• Ningbo Tital Unichem Co., Ltd.• Crystal Corp• Best Agrolife Limited• Chico Crop Science Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:• Algaecides Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/algaecides-market • Rodenticides Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/rodenticides-market • Floriculture Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/floriculture-market

