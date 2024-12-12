PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Bong Go lauds House of Hope Foundation at Annual Survivors Day Celebration Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, expressed his deep admiration for the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer Inc. during its Annual Survivors Day Celebration on Sunday, December 8, at the Waterfront Insular Hotel in Davao City. The event, held to honor young cancer survivors and their families, highlighted the unwavering support provided by the foundation to children battling cancer. To show appreciation, the senator gave tokens, like shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, and fans to more or less 500 attendees. In a heartfelt message, Senator Go commended the House of Hope Foundation for its dedication to ensuring proper treatment and care for children with cancer, regardless of their socio-economic background. "Your efforts over the years have made a significant impact in giving hope and a better future to countless children and their families," Go said. Senator Go recalled his long-standing support for the foundation, emphasizing the vital role it plays in helping the most vulnerable. He also highlighted the contributions of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has made it a tradition to spend his birthdays with children at the House of Hope. "This selfless act is a testament to his belief in prioritizing the needs of the less fortunate and ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, receives the care and attention they deserve," Go noted. The House of Hope Foundation, located within the Southern Philippines Medical Center compound in Davao City, has been a sanctuary for children with cancer, providing not just medical support but also a loving environment for patients and their families. Senator Go lauded the foundation's role as a "beacon of compassion and generosity," emphasizing how it creates a community of hope and solidarity for families facing difficult challenges. Addressing the young cancer survivors, Senator Go offered words of encouragement and admiration. "To all the brave children who have fought and continue to fight--you are our heroes, and your courage inspires us to do more. To the families who have stood by them, your love and perseverance serve as a guiding light," he said. As a health reforms crusader, Senator Go reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives like the House of Hope Foundation. He vowed to continue working towards programs that uplift the lives of underprivileged Filipinos, particularly those in need of medical assistance. Senator Go, as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, also took the opportunity to underscore his efforts in strengthening cancer care nationwide. He has consistently pushed for additional budget allocations for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program, particularly for procuring cancer drugs and expanding the Cancer Medicines Access Program. "In 2021 and 2023, we successfully added P500 million for this program. For 2024, I am pleased to share that P1.25 billion has been approved for the Cancer Assistance Fund, which will facilitate access to the needed medicines for cancer patients," he shared. The senator's call for increased funding aligns with the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) under Republic Act No. 11215, signed by former President Duterte in 2019. The law established the National Integrated Cancer Control Program, which aims to provide affordable and accessible medical treatment. Within NICCA, the Cancer Assistance Fund plays a pivotal role in offering financial support to cancer patients nationwide. The celebration concluded with Senator Go extending his holiday greetings to everyone involved. "Maraming salamat at mabuhay po kayong lahat! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!" he said, leaving a message of hope and solidarity for all attendees. The Annual Survivors Day Celebration stood as a reminder of the resilience and strength of young cancer survivors, as well as the compassion of those dedicated to their care.

