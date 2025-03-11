PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE ARREST OF FORMER PRES. DUTERTE In this time of heightened emotions and division, I call on the Filipino people to remain calm and exercise sobriety as the legal proceedings unfold. We must refrain from engaging in any form of violence, spreading misinformation, or taking actions that may only further polarize our country. Like any Filipino citizen, former Pres. Duterte is entitled to legal recourse, and as a lawyer, he knows the proper steps to take. I trust that his rights will be respected and protected. Matibay at gumagana ang ating justice system kaya't naniniwala ako na matitiyak na dadaan sa tamang proseso ang lahat at alinsunod ito sa mga umiiral na batas. Maintaining our nation's unity and stability is crucial as we navigate this challenging chapter in history.

