PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2025 PANOORIN: HABANG PAPUNTA SA VILLAMOR AIRBASE MULA SA NAIA TERMINAL 3 AY NAKAUSAP NI SENATOR BONG GO SA TELEPONO SI DATING PANGULONG DUTERTE. MENSAHE NI SENATOR GO SA DATING PANGULO: *"(TRANSLATED FROM BISAYA) Nandito lang kami kung ano man ang kailangan ninyo. Kalma lang ang sinasabi ko sa mga tao, dasal lang. Mahal ka ng Pilipino, mahal ka namin. Nandito lang kami sa gate, Sir ng Villamor."*

