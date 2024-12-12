PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Bong Go reaffirms support for barangays during BCLP Cebu City Christmas celebration During the Barangay Councilors League of the Philippines (BCLP) Cebu City Christmas Party held at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City on Sunday, December 8, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, known for his health reforms crusade, addressed barangay officials through a video message. The event gathered barangay captains, councilors, secretaries, and treasurers from Cebu City's 80 barangays. In his message, Go expressed his gratitude to barangay officials for their dedication to public service and highlighted the vital role they play in grassroots governance. "Alam ko pong hindi madali ang inyong trabaho, pero kayo po ang tunay na haligi ng ating mga komunidad. Ang inyong serbisyo ay ang pundasyon ng gobyerno sa lokal na antas," he said. The senator also recognized the efforts of the BCLP Cebu City officers, led by their chapter President Dante Tabucal of Barangay Sudlon I, along with officers Harold Kendrick Go, Troy Symington Tan, Gerardo Auxilio Jr., Ma. Sonia Fate Dela Peña, Gil Hamoy, and Ronald Labitad. He also commended the Board of Directors representing both the North and South districts of Cebu City. Go reiterated his legislative priorities aimed at empowering local government units (LGUs) and strengthening grassroots services. Among these is Senate Bill No. 197, which seeks to institutionalize the Magna Carta for Barangays. The proposed law would recognize barangay officials as regular government employees, ensuring better compensation, hazard pay, and benefits. "Layunin nating masiguro na ang bawat barangay ay may sapat na suporta para sa kanilang responsibilidad na magbigay ng serbisyo," Go stated. "Kailangan nating bigyan sila ng tamang pagkilala at benepisyo dahil sila ang unang tinatakbuhan ng ating mga kababayan sa panahon ng pangangailangan." He also filed SBN 427, which focuses on providing incentives and job security for barangay health workers if enacted. The measure underscores Go's commitment to grassroots healthcare. "Hindi matatawaran ang papel ng barangay health workers sa kalusugan ng ating mga komunidad. Kaya nararapat lang na bigyan sila ng tamang benepisyo at proteksyon sa kanilang trabaho," he explained. In addition, Go reaffirmed his advocacy for accessible medical services, citing initiatives such as the Malasakit Centers, which provide accessible medical assistance programs. "Alam ninyo, ang Cebu Province ang may pinakamaraming Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas... Sa katunayan, ang unang Malasakit Center ay naitayo dito... may pito dito sa Cebu," he shared. Launched in 2018, Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops that help impoverished patients reduce their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program. In Cebu, Malasakit Centers are operational at several hospitals, including the Cebu Provincial Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), and St. Anthony Mother & Child Hospital. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, assisting more than 15 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Go also discussed efforts to construct more Super Health Centers, which aim to bring primary healthcare closer to communities; and the enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored to improve access to specialized medical services. Funding has been secured to establish over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care to the grassroots, thanks to collaborative efforts between Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units. Go is also one of the authors and principal sponsors of Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers in existing DOH regional hospitals. During the celebration, Go's Malasakit Team distributed shirts and other tokens as a gesture of appreciation for the barangay officials' service. The event also served as an opportunity to foster camaraderie and recognize the contributions of barangay officials from Cebu City's districts. In closing, Go reminded barangay officials of their critical role in nation-building. "Patuloy akong magiging katuwang ninyo sa Senado. Huwag kayong mag-alala dahil palagi ninyong maaasahan ang aking suporta," he said. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," concluded Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.