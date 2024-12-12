PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 10, 2024 Bong Go sends additional aid to fire-stricken households in Talisay City and Minglanilla, Cebu to help them rebuild In a continuous effort to support communities affected by calamities, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended additional assistance to fire-stricken families in Talisay City and Minglanilla, Cebu. On Monday, December 9, Go's Malasakit Team conducted a relief operation at the People's Hall in Talisay City, where 45 families who lost their homes to recent fires received much-needed aid. The affected families were provided with essential supplies, including grocery packs, snacks, fans, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs from Senator Go. Selected beneficiaries also received new shoes. In partnership with the National Housing Authority (NHA), housing assistance was distributed through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). This initiative, strongly championed by Senator Go, offers financial support for purchasing construction materials like nails and galvanized sheets, enabling families to rebuild their homes. "Ito pong EHAP ay ating isinulong at patuloy na sinusuportahan para may pambili ang mga biktima ng sakuna ng materyales tulad ng mga pako at yero na pampaayos ng tahanan," Go stated. During the event, Senator Go underscored the importance of disaster prevention and preparedness, encouraging communities to remain vigilant. He also commended the local governments of Talisay City and Minglanilla for their proactive efforts in helping the fire victims recover. Go highlighted the recently enacted Republic Act No. 12076, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. Signed on December 6, the law mandates the establishment of permanent, safe, and well-equipped evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities across the Philippines. As the principal author and co-sponsor of the law, Go emphasized its role in ensuring the safety and dignity of disaster-affected communities while expediting recovery efforts. Recognizing the need to improve fire safety measures nationwide, Go also highlighted RA 11589, the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. This law, which he principally authored and co-sponsored, outlines a ten-year modernization program for the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). The program includes acquiring advanced fire fighting equipment, recruiting additional personnel, and providing specialized training to enhance the BFP's capabilities in responding to fire incidents. "Mga kababayan, sa mga nasunugan, 'wag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang gamit ay mabibili natin 'yan kung magtutulungan lang tayo, at nandito kami, handang tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya," Go assured the fire victims. Senator Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and is a health reforms crusader, offered further support to those needing medical assistance. He encouraged affected individuals to visit Malasakit Centers across Cebu province. These centers are located at Talisay District Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, St. Anthony Mother & Child Hospital, Cebu City Medical Center, Eversley Childs Sanitarium Hospital in Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu District Hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, and Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City. The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, mandates all Department of Health-run hospitals to establish one-stop centers to provide impoverished patients with access to medical assistance programs. Currently, there are 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have collectively assisted over 15 million Filipinos, according to the DOH. "Mga kababayan, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anumang kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na natin ngayon," said Go, reaffirming his commitment to public service.

