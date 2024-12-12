PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2024 Cayetano pushes BCDA charter amendments to boost Ecozones, fund AFP pension Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday expressed strong support for proposed amendments to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) charter, emphasizing that strategic land sales could stimulate development in key economic zones. Cayetano filed Senate Bill No. 2647 earlier this year during his chairmanship of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, with the goal of amending the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992 to further empower the government-owned and controlled corporation. "The heart of this bill is allowing the sale of five-plus-five percent of our former military bases, especially the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, Camp John Hay, Bataan Export Processing Zone, and Poro Point Freeport Zone," Cayetano said during his interpellation with Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III about the bill on December 10, 2024. Apart from the legal safeguards, the disposition of lands will be strictly limited to the master plan and strategic disposition guidelines to be issued by the BCDA. The proposed amendments also include extending the BCDA's corporate term by another 50 years and remitting a portion of net proceeds from land sales to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Pension Fund, among other reforms. Cayetano stressed that restrictive land ownership policies in the BCDA areas have stalled development in the economic zones, forcing investors to establish operations outside its borders, which could also affect local workers. "There are different degrees of success. Ang success ng BGC (Bonifacio Global City) ay may mga elements siya na wala sa Clark (Freeport and Special Economic Zone), and one of those elements is land ownership," he said. "Ang nangyari po kasi ay namili ang mga developers sa labas ng Clark. Kung masyadong controlled ang market sa labas, mahihirapan ang mga workers," he added. Expressing confidence in the proposed strategic land sales, Cayetano said it would benefit all stakeholders involved. "As long as it is limited to this five-plus-five percent, it will be a win-win-win -- win for the workers, win for the developers, and win for the BCDA," he said. Cayetano emphasized how selling portions of military base lands, as had been done in Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City, helped drive the area's economic progress. He also expressed pride in advancing the bill to promote national development. "Kung ipinagbawal ang pagbenta ng lupa noon sa Fort Bonifacio, BGC will not be BGC as it is now," he said. "With all my heart, it is a privilege to be the sponsor of this bill. I thank the BCDA and the former presidents for the opportunity to push for this," he added. Cayetano, isinusulong ang BCDA charter amendments para palakasin Ecozones, AFP Pension Pinangunahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang pagmungkahi sa pag-amyenda sa Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) charter nitong Martes. Layunin nitong isulong ang pagbebenta ng piling lupain para mas mapalakas ang pag-unlad ng mga pangunahing economic zone sa bansa. Nauna ng inihain ni Cayetano ang Senate Bill No. 2647 noong chairman pa siya ng Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises upang amyendahan ang Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992. Layunin nitong gawing mas epektibo ang BCDA bilang isang government-owned and controlled corporation. "The heart of this bill is allowing the sale of five-plus-five percent of our former military bases, especially the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, Camp John Hay, Bataan Export Processing Zone, and Poro Point Freeport Zone," pahayag ni Cayetano sa kanyang interpellation kasama si Senador Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III nitong December 10, 2024. Paglilinaw ni Cayetano, ang pagbebenta ng mga lupain ay mahigpit na nakabatay sa master plan at strategic disposition guidelines na ilalabas ng BCDA, upang masigurado ang maayos at makabuluhang paggamit ng mga ito. Kasama sa mga panukalang pag-amyenda ang pagpapalawig ng corporate term ng BCDA ng karagdagang 50 taon at ang pagsasalin ng bahagi ng kita mula sa pagbebenta ng lupa patungo sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Pension Fund. Binigyang diin ni Cayetano na ang mahigpit na patakaran sa pagmamay-ari ng lupa sa mga sakop ng BCDA ang pumipigil sa pag-unlad ng mga economic zone. Aniya, dahil dito ay mas pinipiling pumwesto ng investors sa labas ng mga zone, na nakakaapekto naman sa local workers. "There are different degrees of success. Ang success ng BGC (Bonifacio Global City) ay may mga elements siya na wala sa Clark (Freeport and Special Economic Zone), and one of those elements is land ownership," wika niya. "Ang nangyari po kasi ay namili y'ung mga developers sa labas ng Clark. Kung masyadong controlled y'ung market sa labas, mahihirapan y'ung mga workers," dagdag niya. Lubos naman ang paniniwala ng senador na ang strategic selling ng mga lupa ay makikinabang ang lahat ng stakeholder. "As long as it is limited to this five-plus-five percent, it will be a win-win-win -- win for the workers, win for the developers, and win for the BCDA," wika niya. Ibinahagi ni Cayetano kung paano nakatulong ang pagbebenta ng bahagi ng mga dating military bases, tulad ng Fort Bonifacio, sa Taguig City sa mabilis na pag-unlad ng siyudad. Ipinahayag din niya ang kanyang pagmamalaki sa pagsusulong ng batas na layuning palakasin ang kaunlaran ng bansa. "Kung ipinagbawal ang pagbenta ng lupa noon sa Fort Bonifacio, BGC will not be BGC as it is now," wika niya. "With all my heart, it is a privilege to be the sponsor of this bill. I thank the BCDA and the former presidents for the opportunity to push for this," dagdag niya.

