Gov. Pillen Makes Appointment to State College System Board

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Connie Edmond to the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State College System. She will start Jan. 2. Her appointment term is six years and is subject to confirmation by the Nebraska Legislature.

Edmond is president of E&L Associates in Lincoln. She formerly served as CEO of WRL CPA, also in Lincoln.

Edmond was previously on the State College System Strategic Planning Committee 2025 and was a member of the Peru State College President Search Committee. She is currently serving on the Commission for African American Affairs.

Edmond is a graduate of Peru State College, where she studied accounting and business administration.