Gov. Jim Pillen Joins Republican Governors Supporting President Trump’s Immigration Policies

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has joined 25 other Republican governors supporting President Donald Trump’s commitment to deporting “dangerous criminals, gang members, and terrorists who are in the country illegally.”

Their statement commended President Trump and pledged support for the Trump Administration’s efforts to protect public safety and national security.

“Together, we will continue to defend the American people, uphold the rule of law, and ensure our nation remains safe and secure for future generations. We stand ready to utilize every tool at our disposal – whether through state law enforcement or the National Guard – to support President Trump in this vital mission.”

Including Gov. Pillen, other governors who signed onto today’s joint statement include: Gov. Kay Ivey (AL), Gov. Mike Dunleavy (AK), Gov. Sarah Sanders (AR), Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL), Gov. Brian Kemp (GA), Gov. Brad Little (ID), Gov. Eric Holcomb (IN), Gov. Kim Reynolds (IA), Gov. Jeff Landry (LA), Gov. Tate Reeves (MS), Gov. Mike Parson (MO), Gov. Greg Gianforte (MT), Gov. Joe Lombardo (NV), Gov. Chris Sununu (NH), Gov. Doug Bergum (ND), Gov. Kevin Stitt (OK), Gov. Mike DeWine (OH), Gov. Henry McMaster (SC), Gov. Kristi Noem (SD), Gov. Bill Lee (TN), Gov. Greg Abbott (TX), Gov. Spencer Cox (UT), Gov. Glenn Youngkin (VA), Gov. Jim Justice (WV), and Gov. Mark Gordon (WY).

The complete statement is included below.