Experienced prosecutors to join the Magistrates Court

Release date: 12/12/24

Three distinguished lawyers have been appointed to the Magistrates Court.

Patrick Hill, Elizabeth Ferris and John Clover are set to begin their terms with the court next month, filling vacancies left by the resignation of Brett Dixon earlier in the year, and upcoming retirements of Kim Millard and David McLeod.

Mr Hill is a barrister at the private Bar. He worked for 13 years in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and prior to that worked as a defence lawyer with both the Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement and the Legal Services Commission.

Ms Ferris is currently a senior solicitor with the Crown Solicitor’s Office, with an extensive background in criminal law including with the ODPP and as a defence lawyer in private practice.

Mr Clover has twelve years experience with the Commonwealth DPP, as Legal Officer, Senior Federal Prosecutor and Principal Federal Prosecutor.

All three will take up their positions on January 20.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

We’re fortunate to have three distinguished legal minds joining the Magistrates Court.

Each of these appointees has considerable experience in criminal law, which will hold them in good stead in their time on the bench.

I congratulate them all on their appointments, and look forward to their contribution in the years to come.