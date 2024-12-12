New Independent Commissioner Against Corruption appointed

Release date: 12/12/24

An experienced integrity official and prosecutor has been appointed as South Australia’s third Independent Commissioner Against Corruption.

Office for Public Integrity (OPI) Director, Emma Townsend, has been appointed to the role, replacing Acting Commissioner Ben Broyd, who has held the role since the retirement of Ann Vanstone KC earlier this year.

Ms Townsend’s extensive legal background includes 18 years as a prosecutor with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), other roles within the Attorney-General’s Department and the commercial law firm Thomson Playford. She has been at the helm of the OPI since shortly after it was established as a standalone entity in late 2021.

At the DPP, amongst other responsibilities, she was responsible for establishing the Office’s Vulnerable Witness Team – which manages the prosecution of child sexual abuse cases and other matters involving vulnerable victims and witnesses.

As Director of the OPI, Ms Townsend has been responsible for assessing complaints under the ICAC Act, oversight of complaints and investigations under the Police Complaints and Discipline Act and managing the complex work of an integrity agency.

Ms Townsend’s term as Commissioner begins in February next year.

This appointment now sees a majority of anti-corruption commissions across the country being led by individuals who are not former judges.

Ms Townsend’s remuneration will be consistent with those paid to her predecessors.

Ms Townsend’s predecessors were entitled to a judicial pension by virtue of being former judges, and the Government believes this is an important integrity measure that should apply to the new Commissioner and future Commissioners.

In order to facilitate this change, legislation will be put forward in the new year to ensure all future ICAC Commissioners are provided with a judicial pension.

OPI Assistant Director, Vanessa Burrows, will act as the Director of the OPI while a recruitment process is undertaken for the role.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

South Australia’s ICAC will be well served by Emma Townsend’s extensive experience as a prosecutor and as the head of the Office for Public Integrity.

She has discharged the functions of the office with independence and great skill, and ensured smooth management of the way our integrity bodies deal with complaints.

She has significant experience in complex investigations and strong understanding on the way our anti-corruption laws our enforced.

I wish her all the best in this new role.

I also thank Acting Commissioner Ben Broyd for his work over the past several months.