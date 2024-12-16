Fasoo Launches New Version of Fasoo Enterprise DRM to Secure Data Across Local and Cloud Environments

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

Fasoo, the leader in zero trust data security, has released the newest version of its advanced data security platform solution, Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED). Designed to meet the challenges of hybrid work and GenAI data management needs, the new FED offers robust protection, tagging and centralized management of sensitive documents across both local and cloud environments.

“As hybrid work environments combining local and cloud systems continue to evolve and expand, organizations are facing fragmented security and inefficiencies in managing sensitive documents,” stated Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo. “Our latest version of FED eliminates these gaps by delivering consistent security whether they are managed in local or cloud environments, ensuring that all sensitive data is labeled, protected, and managed, helping organizations to level up towards AI-ready security and AI-ready data.”

FED applies persistent data encryption throughout the entire document lifecycle. It also allows organizations to enforce automated data classification and granular access controls while maintaining complete data visibility through document usage logs.

The new FED supports the growing adoption of cloud platforms, ensuring consistent security policies across different document environments, applications, and operating systems. When integrated with Microsoft 365’s security features (MIP), FED automatically converts DRM-protected local files into M365-secured cloud files. Sensitive documents, however, remain DRM-protected, offering an additional layer of security through detailed policy configurations. By converting local DRM files into M365-compatible formats, users can also leverage DRM-protected files in AI services like Microsoft Copilot.

FED addresses security gaps for organizations relying solely on cloud security. In workflows where cloud documents are often downloaded to local devices, FED enhances protection with granular access control, screen capture prevention, copy/paste restriction, dynamic watermarks, security level adjustments, and approval for external sharing. The solution also extends DRM protection to file types typically not supported by cloud security solutions, such as CAD, PDF, and image files. With added macOS support, FED delivers comprehensive security for intellectual property across diverse enterprise settings.

FED is set to expand its compatibility with Google Drive and AWS in the near future, further enhancing its flexibility and security in multi-cloud environments. For more information, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-enterprise-drm/.

