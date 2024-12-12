Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,285 in the last 365 days.

HHS releases TEFCA final rule 

The Department of Health and Human Services Dec. 11 published a final rule implementing provisions related to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement. The rule is intended to advance equity, innovation and interoperability by promoting the use and exchange of electronically captured health information as specified in certain provisions of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009.  

The provisions today's final rule adopts were first proposed in August as part of a much larger rule and will be effective 30 days after it is officially published in the Federal Register. The AHA will soon provide members with additional details on the rule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HHS releases TEFCA final rule 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more