HHS releases TEFCA final rule 

The Department of Health and Human Services Dec. 11 published a final rule implementing provisions related to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement. The rule is intended to advance equity, innovation and interoperability by promoting the use and exchange of electronically captured health information as specified in certain provisions of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009.

The provisions today's final rule adopts were first proposed in August as part of a much larger rule and will be effective 30 days after it is officially published in the Federal Register. The AHA will soon provide members with additional details on the rule.