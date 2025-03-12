Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,297 in the last 365 days.

CMS issues proposed rule changing federal marketplace enrollment and eligibility requirements 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services March 10 released new proposed policies for health insurance marketplaces, including the issuers, agents and brokers who assist marketplace enrollees. If finalized, the rule would shorten the open enrollment period for all marketplaces to Nov. 1-Dec. 15 and address issues with brokers fraudulently enrolling individuals without their consent by ending a special enrollment period for low-income individuals. CMS also proposed a change to the premium adjustment percentage that would increase the maximum annual cost sharing limitation. The proposed rule includes updates to the income verification process and pre-enrollment verification process for SEPs, changes to the essential health benefits, and modifications to the redetermination and re-enrollment processes, among other policies. Many of the proposed policies would reinstate policies previously finalized during the prior Trump administration.   

AHA members will receive a Regulatory Advisory with further details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CMS issues proposed rule changing federal marketplace enrollment and eligibility requirements 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more