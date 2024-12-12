AHA podcast: Health Equity at the Center of Rural Care

In this conversation, Terry Scoggin, CEO of Titus Regional Medical Center, discusses how the organization designed a system of care to ensure that every patient has equitable access, and how the AHA's Health Equity Roadmap has provided valuable resources to support Titus’ mission of transforming the health of its communities. LISTEN NOW

