Cazcanes Tequila Announces Aggressive Market Expansions

JALISCO, MEXICO, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cazcanes Tequila , a category leader in additive-free, agave-forward, and ultra-premium tequila, announced its expansion into two key markets: Dubai and Nevada. As an emergent cult brand, Cazcanes continues its dynamic growth plans to meet rising global demand.Founded in 2015, Cazcanes produced its inaugural batch of tequila in 2017, quickly gaining acclaim among agave enthusiasts for its purity, craftsmanship, and transparency in a category often dominated by large legacy brands. Industry adoption and broad retail pull followed, positioning Cazcanes as the leader of the additive-free tequila movement. The brand has earned praise from the press, critics, influencers, and consumers alike as a must-know label in the tequila category.Earlier this year, the brand released two handcrafted Rosa Tequila expressions — No. 9 Rosa Reposado and No. 9 Rosa Blanco — furthering its reputation for innovation. Now, Cazcanes brings its additive-free ethos to new markets. In the United Arab Emirates, the brand is featured in Dubai Duty-Free , while in Nevada, it is available through Breakthru Beverage , a leading distributor of luxury spirits in North America.Three Cazcanes expressions — No. 7 Blanco, No. 7 Reposado, and No. 7 Añejo — will be available at all 12 duty-free locations within Dubai International Airport (DXB), including both arrivals and departures. With nearly 200,000 travelers passing through daily, Dubai Duty-Free is one of the world’s largest airport retailers. Its decision to feature Cazcanes among its curated selection of high-end spirits underscores the brand’s leadership in additive-free craft tequila and places it prominently on the global stage.All Cazcanes Tequilas are crafted in Amatitán, Jalisco, using fully mature, hand-selected 100% Organic Blue Weber Lowland Agave and single-source natural spring water. The Reposado and Añejo expressions are aged to taste in recharred American oak barrels to achieve the perfect agave-to-oak balance.“This national and international expansion is a pivotal moment for Cazcanes and our mission to champion the lost art of tequila-making,” says COO Edwin Dolgopyat. “By positioning ourselves in a global market among discerning consumers who seek quality above all else, we are more confident than ever in Cazcanes’ path to becoming a major player in the ultra-premium tequila segment.”The partnership with Breakthru Beverage Nevada strengthens the brand’s presence in the U.S. market, offering the entire Cazcanes lineup across the state.“Breakthru’s decision to carry Cazcanes marks a significant milestone,” says VP of Marketing Kelly Swezey. “Their confidence in our growth potential highlights the increasing demand for Cazcanes. We’re committed to supporting their efforts through expanded marketing programs, reaching more consumers and tastemakers than ever before.”About CazcanesCazcanes Tequila is an ultra-premium brand celebrating the rich heritage of artisanal tequila-making with a dedication to authenticity and tradition. Crafted in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, Cazcanes is known for its small-batch production, using the finest hand-selected agave and single-source natural spring water to create an unparalleled taste experience. Cazcanes honors a 300-year-old indigenous recipe, rooted in the traditions of a jungle moonshine still. Made with only two ingredients — agave and water — it is certified additive-free, organic, and kosher. The brand’s award-winning portfolio includes expressions such as Blanco, Reposado, Rosa, and Añejo, each recognized for its exceptional quality and depth of flavor. Cazcanes is available across the United States and select international markets, standing out as a symbol of excellence in the tequila industry.

