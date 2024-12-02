Talking Cedar Announces Plans for Brand Development

Freedom to Distill Invite and Information Product Page from Talking Cedar's New Website

Spearheaded by OVERTON & ASSOCIATES, Historic Pacific Northwest Distillery Aims for Next Phase of Growth

These new resources will allow us to present Talking Cedar on a larger scale while allowing us to continue to innovate and honor the legacy of the Chehalis Tribe.” — Ryan Myhre

GRAND MOUND, WA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talking Cedar , a state-of-the-art craft distillery, brewery, and restaurant on Chehalis Tribal lands, announced today its ambitious plans for brand development. After announcing a new whiskey program under the consultation of former Westland Managing Director Matt Hofmann and launching an impressive slate of new craft spirits and beers, the budding crown jewel of Pacific Northwest craft spirits production has declared a new phase of growth that will see it open new markets, reach new consumers, and communicate more closely than ever with press and influencers, continuing to work closely with OVERTON & ASSOCIATES.Talking Cedar’s campaign with OVERTON & ASSOCIATES — a Manhattan-based strategic communications agency with a singular focus on spirits and category-building — will introduce the brand to key tastemakers through an upcoming on-site launch party and press trip in December, as well as the unveiling of a new, cutting-edge website redesign. Echoing the brand’s historic role in overturning an Andrew Jackson-era law prohibiting spirits production on Indigenous lands, the theme of the rebrand and its accompanying launch celebration will be “Freedom to Distill.”The CelebrationOpen to the public, the Freedom to Distill Launch Party is a celebration of Talking Cedar’s past, present, and future — with its craft spirits and brand fans square in the spotlight of the festivities. The distillery is home to the largest continuous still west of the Mississippi and currently produces ten spirits, including its award-winning Kayak Gin; a series of hand-crafted, small-batch flavored whiskeys; a lineup of cask-finished brandies; and a blended malt whiskey created in collaboration with Westland Distillery. The launch party will also pay homage to the Chehalis People’s instrumental role in overturning the racist 1834 Federal law banning distilling on Tribal lands, a triumph that ultimately cemented Talking Cedar as the first tribal-owned distillery on native land.Freedom to Distill will take place at Talking Cedar on Friday, December 6 at 5:30 PM. For an admission price of $35, guests will have unlimited access to four different drinks stations featuring Talking Cedar’s premium spirits uniquely paired with specially curated dishes for this event only. Guests will include community members, Chehalis tribal members, and local press, influencers, and tastemakers. To attend, please RSVP HERE The WebsiteSpearheaded by OVERTON’s creative design team, Talking Cedar’s new website blends modernistic simplicity with authentic storytelling to bring the brand’s innovative suite of award-winning beer and spirits to life. Key highlights of the new site include:Eye-Catching, High-Quality Video Headers: Each page features a thematic video header, highlighting the Talking Cedar experience and productsA Comprehensive Product Page: Every one of Talking Cedar’s award-winning spirits and beers are listed with detailed descriptions, recipes, and downloadable tech specsPartnership Series: An easy-to-use, integrated contact form allows prospective brewing or distilling partners to get in touchMenus: Up-to-date food and drink menus can easily be found on the restaurant tab for those planning a visit to the taproomEvents: Easily book one of Talking Cedar’s modern and spacious conference rooms for your next meeting or eventProduct Locator: A list of distributors separated by state offers easy insight into where to purchase Talking Cedar“This is truly the beginning of a new era for Talking Cedar,” says Head Distiller Ryan Myhre. “These new resources will allow us to present our products on a larger scale while allowing us to continue to innovate and honor the legacy of the Chehalis Tribe through our handcrafted spirits using ingredients grown on the sacred lands of the Pacific Northwest.”About Talking CedarTalking Cedar is the first tribal-owned distillery in the United States. Proud to have overturned a discriminatory 1834 law prohibiting distilling on Native lands, Talking Cedar is pioneering a new level of craftsmanship on Indigenous lands across the United States and leading a new wave of native producers. Located on Chehalis Tribal lands in southern Washington, the historic brand operates a state-of-the-art distillery and also provides contract distillation for select industry partners. Talking Cedar continues to share the legacy of the Chehalis Tribe by creating spirits of integrity and purpose crafted from ingredients grown on its sacred lands of the Pacific Northwest.About OVERTON & ASSOCIATESOVERTON & ASSOCIATES is a strategic communications and mythbuilding agency with offices in Manhattan and Chicago. Category-building on behalf of both established brands and ambitious startups across all sides of the beverage alcohol industry—and animated by a mission to “Move the Window” of perception in an increasingly surreal media landscape—OVERTON champions concepts whose time has come.

