The Build Safe Connection: Pioneering Safety in Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston is set to host a groundbreaking event this December that promises to redefine the standards of safety and innovation in the construction industry. The Build Safe Connection (BSC) will take center stage at the prestigious Huntington Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion, located at 527 Tremont Street, on December 14, 2024, starting at 9:00 AM.The event is designed to bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and business owners to address critical issues and opportunities in occupational safety. Hosted in one of Boston’s most iconic venues, the BSC will foster an environment of collaboration, education, and inspiration.A Visionary Platform for ChangeThe Build Safe Connection is the brainchild of Rony Jabour, an internationally recognized leader in occupational safety and a pioneer in empowering workers and companies to embrace a culture of safety. With decades of experience, Jabour has trained over 50,000 workers and received accolades such as the 40 Under 40 Rising Star by the National Safety Council and recognition as one of the Top 100 Leaders in Education by the Global Forum of Education. His passion for worker safety is deeply personal, stemming from the tragic loss of his father in a workplace accident. This pivotal event shaped his mission to prevent similar tragedies and inspired his relentless dedication to workplace safety.“This event isn’t just about compliance,” Jabour emphasizes. “It’s about creating a safer, smarter, and more connected construction industry, where every worker has the tools and knowledge to return home safely at the end of the day.”Agenda HighlightsRony Jabour: Discussing essential safety practices and their transformative impact on the construction industry.Giovani Miguel: Sharing his inspiring journey as the world’s largest exporter of tropical wood.Carol Moya: A LinkedIn specialist teaching contractors how to leverage the platform to grow their businesses.Alex Lira: Exploring the role of artificial intelligence in construction and its vital importance.Wando de Oliveira: Providing insights into workplace inspections and compliance challenges as a building inspector.Silvio Rodrigues: Sharing his journey to becoming a roofing industry reference in Massachusetts.Jesus Barroso: Highlighting his success story as one of Boston’s leading insulation entrepreneurs.An Ideal VenueThe Huntington Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion offers an unparalleled setting for an event of this caliber. Known for its intimate yet professional ambiance, state-of-the-art facilities, and central location, the venue ensures an inspiring and comfortable experience for all attendees.Fostering Safety Beyond BordersThe Build Safe Connection reflects Boston’s role as a global hub for innovation and thought leadership. By uniting local and international professionals, the event underscores the importance of safety as a universal value. With speakers from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds, the event highlights perspectives that resonate with a global audience, making it a truly inclusive initiative.Advanced Green Insulation: Main SponsorAdvanced Green Insulation proudly serves as the main sponsor of the Build Safe Connection. As a leader in sustainable building solutions, the company has consistently championed innovative practices that prioritize both safety and environmental stewardship. Their support underscores the alignment of their mission with the event’s goals, further emphasizing the importance of advancing construction industry standards.Attendee BenefitsThis exclusive event, designed for 350 construction company owners, offers unparalleled opportunities for networking with industry leaders, gaining actionable insights from expert speakers, and exploring cutting-edge advancements in safety and technology. Attendees will leave with practical knowledge and connections that can directly enhance their business operations and workplace safety protocols.Media Coverage and ImpactThe Build Safe Connection has already garnered attention from major media outlets, ensuring that its impact will extend far beyond the event itself. Coverage will spotlight the insights shared, the connections made, and the transformative stories told on this unique platform.While tickets are sold out, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the Build Safe Connection reflect the construction industry’s collective commitment to safety and innovation. For those unable to attend, stay tuned for media coverage and post-event updates that will capture the highlights of this landmark gathering.This December, Boston will not only host an event; it will ignite a movement—one that champions safety, innovation, and human lives.

