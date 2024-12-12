Sponsors Celebrate Black Culture and Legacy at 2024 HBCU Honors; Now Streaming on YouTube After Top 10 Rated BET Debut

HBCU Honors celebrates the remarkable achievements of industry icons Will Packer, Dr. Lonnie Johnson and Jewel Burks Solomon. Available now on YouTube. Hosted by Kym Whitley, HBCU Honors celebrates the remarkable achievements of industry icons, including Will Packer, Lonnie Johnson & Jewel Burks Solomon. 2nd Annual HBCU Honors musical highlights included Grammy winner Fantasia, who delivered a soulful performance of her hit song "When I See U."

Backed by Procter & Gamble and top brands, The 2nd Annual HBCU Honors delivers immersive brand experiences and amplifies impactful stories of Black excellence.

HBCU Honors ranked as a Top 10 Ad-Supported Cable Primetime Telecast of the night among Black audiences*, with double-digit gains across all major demos & exceptional growth among young male viewers.” — *Source: Nielsen Media Research | Live + SD & Live +2 Data Streams

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Annual HBCU Honors, Presented by Procter & Gamble (P&G), was more than an awards show—it was a powerful tribute to Black excellence, culture, and legacy. Led by host Kym Whitley, the telecast was shot at Howard University’s historic Cramton Auditorium and premiered on BET and BET Her during Thanksgiving weekend, reaching nearly half a million viewers. It ranked as a Top 10 Ad-Supported Cable Primetime Telecast of the night among Black audiences, according to Nielsen Media Research,* showcasing its significant cultural and demographic impact.

This year’s HBCU Honors was anchored by its celebration of the achievements of HBCU alumni. Will Packer received the Industry Impact Award, a tribute to his influence in Hollywood, sponsored by P&G brand Mielle. Jewel Burks Solomon, a tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist, was honored with the Visionary Founder Award, presented by JPMorgan Chase, reflecting the financial institution’s commitment to supporting innovation in the Black community. The Innovation Trailblazer Award went to Dr. Lonnie Johnson, whose groundbreaking contributions to STEM were recognized by Chevrolet.

The night opened with an electrifying performance by DC’s iconic go-go band Be’la Dona, joined by the Howard University Ooh La La Danceline, grounding the celebration in the cultural heritage of its host city courtesy of sponsor Events DC. Musical highlights included Grammy winner Fantasia, who delivered a soulful performance, and Hezekiah Walker alongside the Virginia Union Gospel Choir, celebrating the legacy of gospel music. Rising star Imani-Grace Cooper, an acclaimed jazz vocalist and Howard alumna, and hip-hop legend MC Lyte further elevated the evening. J. Ivy and Tarrey Torae offered a poetic tribute to the Divine 9 that announced a $100M campaign to support HBCU students, underscoring the evening’s emphasis on empowerment and legacy.

Throughout the event, significant partnerships and initiatives spotlighted the ongoing commitment of sponsors to support HBCUs and their communities. Google announced a $5M investment in Spelman College to empower Black women in STEM and shared details of its partnership with the National Education Equity Lab, bringing its Data Analytics Certificate to Howard University and Title 1 schools. Mielle, a P&G brand, unveiled a multi-year partnership with Hampton University’s Lady Pirates Basketball Team, providing $200K in funding, a $100K endowed scholarship, and a mentorship program led by WNBA professionals.

Fantasia and Walmart collaborated on “HBCUers Dream Big,” a mentoring program for aspiring women entrepreneurs from Livingstone College and Johnson C. Smith University. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase’s sponsorship extended beyond the Visionary Founder Award, as the company underscored its investment in the future of Black innovation and education. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund also played a pivotal role, with Chair Racquel Oden surprising Fayetteville State University student Alyssa Henson with a $20K scholarship.

Chevrolet not only sponsored the Innovation Trailblazer Award but also provided seamless ground transportation for talent, ensuring the event’s operations reflected the excellence it celebrated. Other notable contributions included Jeron Smith of The Incubation Lab awarding a $10K scholarship to Howard University student Suleni T. Sabio-Arzu, and Cameka Smith of The BOSS Network continuing the “Boss on Campus” initiative to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

The 2024 HBCU Honors seamlessly blended the rich traditions of HBCUs with forward-looking initiatives. The event showcased Getty Images’ HBCU Photography Mentorship and Grants Program, which mentored two students from Morgan State and Howard University who captured highlights from the red carpet, backstage, and the main event. The vibrant culture of HBCUs was further highlighted through Getty Images' Historically Black Colleges and Universities Collection in archival displays and immersive brand experiences courtesy of Febreze.

The evening’s finale brought together gospel and hip-hop influences, with Erica Campbell, her daughter Krista Campbell, MC Lyte, Hezekiah Walker, and the Virginia Union Gospel Choir delivering a powerhouse performance that brought the audience to its feet.

The evening began with elegant, branded blue carpet arrivals hosted by Joe Clair and AutumnJoi Live, who welcomed attendees with HBCU fueled glitz and glamour. Yandy Smith-Harris served as the Social Media Ambassador, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content with her followers, while Watch The Yard, a digital platform celebrating Black college culture, amplified the event’s reach. The HBCU Honors Media Lounge, sponsored by Google, provided a space for journalists and photographers to engage with honorees and talent, ensuring the stories and achievements of the evening were captured for wider audiences.

The 2024 HBCU Honors demonstrated the power of partnerships in celebrating and advancing Black achievement. With title sponsorship from Procter & Gamble and support from major partners and brands including Mielle, Unstopables, Febreze, Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, Chevrolet, Getty Images, Events DC, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Mountain Dew, Quaker Oats, State Farm, Google, The Incubation Lab, The BOSS Network, and Watch The Yard, this year’s HBCU Honors not only highlighted the legacy of HBCUs but also empowered the next generation of leaders.

An extended version of the event, featuring full performances and additional content, is now available on the HBCU Honors YouTube Channel. For more updates and behind-the-scenes moments, visit www.hbcuhonors.org or follow @hbcu_honors on social media.

*Source: Nielsen Media Research | Live + SD & Live +2 Data Streams | Measurement Period: HBCU Honors Premiere: 12/1/24 vs. Prior 4 Weeks (10/28/24-11/24/24) | Reach Stat (1-min qualifier) based on Live+2 Data Stream

HBCU Honors Assets

LINK to Access 2nd Annual HBCU Honors Getty Images (License Required for Editorial Use - Photo Credits: Arturo Holmes, Sebastian Leon Wolfgang Taylor, Myles K. Dawson)

LINK to Download 2nd Annual HBCU Honors House Photo Images (Photo Credit: Cheriss May, Ndemay Photos, Courtesy of HBCU Honors via FrontPage Firm)

LINK to Dowload 2nd Annual HBCU Honors Show Clips (Courtesy of HBCU Honors via FrontPage Firm - Footage Usage Rules Apply)

WATCH: The 2024 #HBCUHonors, presented by P&G, is now available on YouTube. Enjoy host Kym Whitley and performers Fantasia, Erica Campbell, MC Lyte & more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.