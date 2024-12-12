“Exquisitely Aligned: A Pocket Guide to Your Magnificent Future” Book Now Available for Pre-Order

Gina Maier Vincent is a Visionary Thought Leader and Master Motivator known for her dynamic energy and inspirational presence. She is the Founder of Exquisitely Aligned. Photo Credit: Troy Jensen “Exquisitely Aligned: A Pocket Guide to Your Magnificent Future” (World Changers Media, 2025), is now available for pre-order on Amazon and at ExquisitelyAligned.com. Gina Maier Vincent is a Visionary Thought Leader and Master Motivator, she is an Inspirational Speaker, Author, and Empowerment Entrepreneur. Photo Credit: Troy Jensen

Empowerment expert Gina Maier Vincent reveals ways to align time, energy, and money in her new book, releasing February 2025

This book is a blueprint with actionable items to help you live the life of your dreams. No matter your stage of life, this guide will help you prioritize your desires and start living with intention.” — Gina Maier Vincent, master motivator and founder of Exquisitely Aligned

COTO DE CAZA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-achievers who are looking for a blueprint that will help them design a life that aligns with their heart-centered desires and divine purpose now have access to it. The highly anticipated forthcoming book, “ Exquisitely Aligned: A Pocket Guide to Your Magnificent Future ” (World Changers Media, 2025), is now available for pre-order on Amazon and at ExquisitelyAligned.com . The book will be released on February 11, 2025.“How do you create the future you desire and deserve? It’s all about alignment!” says Gina Maier Vincent , master motivator and founder of Exquisitely Aligned. “I’ve helped many people do this successfully and I look forward to many more reading my book so that they have the tools they need to succeed.”Vincent’s groundbreaking book teaches readers how to break away from what she refers to as the Conformity Trap and the Identity Paradox, helping them lean into their unique gifts, find fulfillment, and live with purpose. This short-and-sweet guide is packed with new perspectives, inspiration, and practical guidance to help readers take their dreams and desires from “someday” to “right now.”The book has been designed to be easy to read and will help readers discover:- How external influences keep you stuck in a life that’s not meant for you.- How to find your “More” and claim your desires like never before.- How to uncover your purpose and divine gifts.- How to cultivate daily habits that move you toward your “More” in every moment.- How to align your time, money, and energy toward your magnificent future.“This book is a blueprint with actionable items to help you live the life of your dreams,” said Vincent. “No matter your age or stage of life, this guide will help you prioritize your desires and start living with intention.”Vincent is passionate about her message as she sees many high-achievers “underliving”. She describes “underliving” as the gap between what we want and what we are getting. The opposite of underliving is what Vincent calls “exquisite alignment,” which represents a true balance of what we want, who we want to be, and how we actively and purposefully live our lives.The book provides a step-by-step guide to closing this gap, empowering readers to live in alignment with their deepest aspirations.Vincent’s book, “Exquisitely Aligned: A Pocket Guide to Your Magnificent Future,” will be released worldwide on February 11, 2025 in collaboration with Bryna Haynes of World Changers Media. Eager change-makers can pre-order the book today on Amazon or at ExquisitelyAligned.com to start living their most magnificent future. To learn more about Vincent’s concierge experience or to schedule a free consultation with Gina Maier Vincent, visit https://exquisitelyaligned.com/ # # #About Exquisitely Aligned:Gina Maier Vincent is a Visionary Thought Leader and Master Motivator known for her dynamic energy and inspirational presence. As the founder of Exquisitely Aligned, under Blissed-Out, Fit and Feisty, she offers a personalized, soul-shifting concierge experience that aligns high achievers' time, money, and energy with their true purpose. Through her podcast, TV show, and monthly magazine columns, she reaches a global audience, empowering them to create their most magnificent future. Her upcoming book, “Exquisitely Aligned: A Pocket Guide to Design Your Magnificent Future,” set to release February 11, 2025, encapsulates her mission to inspire authentic living. Follow @ExquisitelyAligned on Instagram or visit ExquisitelyAligned.com to design the future you desire and deserve.Source:American Journal of Health Promotion. Sense of Purpose in Life and Subsequent Physical, Behavioral, and Psychosocial Health. August 2021. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/08901171211038545

