Miracles for Kids Makes it a Joyous Holiday for 438 Families with Critically-Ill Children by Delivering Over 8,000 Gifts

Adams & Associates provided a huge boost in volunteers with over 50 people from their team that came to support Holiday Basket of Miracles Over 8,000 presents were wrapped in just 4 hours for the Miracles for Kids 2024 Holiday Basket of Miracles Program 119 personal "Santa" deliveries were made throughout Orange, LA, and San Diego Counties for Miracles for Kids

Through the Holiday Basket of Miracles Program, “Santa” Made 119 Personal Deliveries, Spreading Joy and Hope to Families in Need

Each box is more than a gift, it’s a lifeline of compassion & joy for families facing unimaginable challenges. This program is only possible thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and volunteers.” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracles for Kids proudly announces the success of its 2024 Holiday Basket of Miracles Program, which brought seasonal gifts, food, and household essentials to hundreds of families with critically-ill children. Thanks to the unwavering generosity of businesses, organizations, and individuals, 1,928 family members facing unimaginable challenges will be receiving gifts this year, getting to experience the joy of the holiday season.The program’s heart lies in the Adopt-a-Family initiative, which saw a record-breaking number of individuals and companies adopting individual families this year. Each donor received family stories and wish lists for every member, and they provided carefully selected gifts, ensuring that no one went without a special present to open during the holidays. Over 8,000 gifts were wrapped by 219 volunteers, who gave an extraordinary 523 hours of their time to ensure the program’s success. Volunteers gathered on Saturday, December 14, to assemble and wrap the items into beautifully decorated boxes along with "Santa Bags," that were hand delivered to local families or shipped in time for the holidays. This year, 119 personal deliveries were made across Orange, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties, ensuring families felt the warmth of community care right at their doorsteps.“Each box is more than a gift, it’s a lifeline of compassion and joy for families facing unimaginable challenges,” said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids. “This program is only possible thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners. It is our community coming together that makes miracles happen for 438 families this holiday season, and on their behalf we offer our sincerest gratitude.”This year marks a momentous milestone for Miracles for Kids: 20 years of serving families in crisis. Over the past two decades, the organization has remained steadfast in its mission to provide financial aid, housing, essential resources, basic needs and wellness relief programs to families struggling to care for their critically-ill children. The Holiday Basket of Miracles Program is a core component of this mission, uniting the community each year to ensure families in need feel supported during the holiday season.The Impact of the 2024 Holiday Basket of Miracles is highlighted here:438 Families Supported: Thanks to community contributions, 438 families will experience the joy of opening presents and sharing a special holiday meal.Essentials Delivered: Each "Santa Bag" included not only gifts but also food, clothing, and household necessities, easing the financial burden for families in crisis.Over 8,000 Gifts Wrapped: Volunteers worked joyfully to wrap gifts, ensuring each family member felt the joy of the season.Volunteer and Donor Engagement: 219 volunteers contributed 523.5 hours to make this year’s event the most impactful yet, demonstrating the power of collective kindness.Over 2 tons of Food Delivered: 2,700 pounds of fresh produce and 2,000 pounds of non-perishables were included to help families enjoy nourishing meals during the holidays.The Adopt-a-Family Program is central to the Holiday Basket of Miracles’ success, allowing individuals, businesses, and organizations to ensure each family’s needs and wishes are met. Special thanks go to PDS Health, Girl Scouts Laguna Beach, JSerra High School, and Saint Margaret's Episcopal School, whose contributions helped bring the program to life. Miracles for Kids invites the community to be part of the magic next year by adopting a family and spreading hope to those in need. To learn more about how you can get involved in 2025, visit www.miraclesforkids.org # # #About Miracles for KidsMiracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

