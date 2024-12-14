Celebrity Chef Austin Beckett Brings Global Twist to Holiday Meals, Celebrating Festive Flavors with a Modern Flair

Celebrity Chef Austin Beckett brings over 12 years of experience in 5-star luxury hospitality, mastering French, Italian, Brazilian, Japanese, and Filipino cuisines. Miso Chicken Pot Pie: Chef Austin Beckett invites you to transform your holiday table with globally inspired dishes that blend tradition with innovation. Celebrity Chef Austin Beckett is renowned for his expertise in live-fire cooking.

This holiday, no matter our differences, food has a powerful way of bringing us all together. Serving up a great holiday meal is an act of bonding...” — Celebrity Chef Austin Beckett

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some people stick with the traditional holiday meals their family has been eating for decades or generations, even though that can get boring. Many people want to take it up a notch and try something new, giving their holiday meal a little pizzazz and sparkle. That's exactly what celebrity Chef Austin Beckett is serving up, encouraging people to get in on the action and give their taste buds something to sing about.“This holiday, no matter our differences, food has a powerful way of bringing us all together,” states Austin Beckett . “Serving up a great holiday meal is an act of bonding, and I’m happy to help you elevate the experience for everyone at the table.”Beckett has been a celebrity chef for over 12 years. He attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago and has worked worldwide in 5 star luxury hospitality at the Four Seasons. He's studied under and worked alongside numerous revered chefs, including Michelin Chef Erwan Louaisil, Chef Maruo Callegreco, and James Beard award-winning Chef Gerard Craft. He has learned to hone his culinary skills around the world, learning about the different cultures and flavors.When it comes to the holidays, people have different favorite meals and traditions around the world. National Geographic reports some traditional Christmas dishes from around the world. These include a type of herring in Denmark, a meat-free Christmas Eve dinner in Poland, chocolate or raisin-filled panettone in Sicily, roast ham in Finland, a meaty soup in Spain, wood-fired lamb ribs in Norway, and a sponge pudding cake called malva in South Africa.Try adding a touch of culture to traditional American holiday dining by introducing new and exciting flavors while preserving the classic dishes we all love. Drawing on his experiences spending Christmas in Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, Chef Beckett presents a fusion of holiday meal ideas inspired by these countries. Incorporating these dishes into your celebration will bring festive flavors with a modern global flair:"Bicol Express" green bean casserole. Typically, Bicol Express is a delicious stewed coconut dish with pork, chilies, and fresh coconut milk. It sounds like green bean casserole can play nice with this dish. Make an incredible fusion with cream of mushroom using coconut milk, fresh green chili, lemongrass, cilantro, and pork belly. And yes, we will still put crispy onion straws on top.Miso Chicken Pot Pie. Let's think of all the incredible flavors you can get inside a bowl of ramen: the smokey umami, the miso, the fresh vegetables, and the incredibly tender meat. Now, make it in a pot pie for a fantastic dish that has taken a chicken gravy-based sauce and turned it into a pot pie.Kimchi Brussels sprouts. Roasting Brussels sprouts might be a staple on many American tables during the holidays, but how about a spicy, tangy, and probiotic-packed kimchi to toss in with the roasted sprouts? Garnished with nutty and fragrant sesame oil, sesame seeds, and crispy scallions, it’s a perfect vegetarian bombshell of flavors at the dinner table.Gochujang cranberry sauce—sweet and Spicy—will forever go down in history as a flavor pairing that made life more interesting. For some reason, we keep putting it in a classic tart and sweet cranberry that everyone avoids at the dinner table. Let's spice it up and let it earn its spot on the dining table.Japanese milk bread dinner rollers. Instead of traditional Hawaiian rolls or normal bread rolls, how about an incredible homemade Japanese milk bread dinner roll with toasted sesame seeds and a miso honey whipped butter spread on the side? This is an absolute staple on the holidays.Miso ginger stuffing with roasted Shiitake Mushrooms. An umami-rich chicken broth with Japanese flavors of bonito and Kombu. A smoky, earthy, sweet, and savory mix to American Stuffing.Korean Bulgogi mac and cheese. For those unfamiliar with Bulgolgi, it's thin-sliced and marinated beef that is sweet, tangy, salty, and peppery. Mixing and paired with classic mac and cheese takes the entire prized American side dish to the next level.Filipino Ube cinnamon rolls. Yes, pie is supposed to be the breadwinner at the dessert table, but you won’t see anyone frowning with an Ube cinnamon roll in front of them. Ube is a Filipino purple sweet potato.Filipino adobo-glazed ham, flavored and brushed with a syrup of sweet soy, bay leaf, vinegar, ginger, brown sugar, and star anise. There will never be a different way to cook ham after this. This should be on every dinner table."Give some of these dishes a try this holiday and see what happens," added Chef Beckett. "You may want to make them part of your yearly traditional meal. Chef Austin Beckett invites you to transform the holiday table with globally inspired dishes that blend tradition with innovation. By infusing festive flavors with a modern twist, Beckett shows how food can bring people together in new and exciting ways. This holiday season, let your meal become a memorable celebration of culture, connection, and creativity. For more information, visit: www.chefaustinbeckett.com Source:National Geographic. 15 Christmas dishes from around the world. December 2020. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/christmas-dishes-from-around-the-world

Miso Ramen Pot Pie by Chef Austin Beckett

