Stunning Robert A. M. Stern-Designed Estate on Georgia’s Saint Simons Island to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

The newly built estate is set to be auctioned in cooperation with Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

A Robert A. M. Stern-designed estate of this caliber is an exceptional opportunity....this home embodies Southern elegance with a contemporary, luxurious lifestyle. ” — Betsy Akers, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘The House on Kings Point’, a luxurious estate designed by renowned architect Roger H. Seifter of Robert A. M. Stern (RAMSA), is set to be auctioned next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Located near the prestigious Sea Island community with application rights to the club, the extraordinary property will be offered in cooperation with Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for US$30 million, starting bids are expected between US$5 million and US$9 million. Bidding is set to open on 15 January and culminate during a live auction on 29 January as part of Sotheby’s Visions of America sales series in New York City.

Located on a nearly two-acre lot in a private, gated neighborhood, the estate offers sweeping 270-degree views of the Seaside Golf Course, Lanier Point Bridge, and the Marina, creating an idyllic setting, together with privacy. The newly constructed, 7,736-square-foot residence, designed by the legendary architecture firm Robert A. M. Stern Architects (RAMSA), is a true masterpiece, with every detail meticulously crafted to blend classical elegance with modern functionality. RAMSA, known for its iconic projects across luxury residences, cultural institutions, and civic buildings, blends traditional design with contemporary sensibilities, while the firm's focus on contextual architecture ensures each project integrates seamlessly with its surroundings, creating timeless and sophisticated spaces.

The home includes a library, family room, formal living and dining rooms, an expansive upstairs sitting room with an outdoor deck. The beautifully landscaped grounds feature a saltwater pool, private pickleball court, and lush gardens.

"A Robert A. M. Stern-designed estate of this caliber is an exceptional opportunity," said Akers. "Blending iconic design with distinctive Southern charm, this home embodies Southern elegance with a contemporary, luxurious lifestyle. With breathtaking views, privacy, and a prestigious location in one of Georgia's most sought-after areas, it is truly a rare find."

The Sea Island Club is internationally recognized for its two five-star hotels, five-star spa, extraordinary beach club with five miles of “private” Atlantic Ocean frontage together with wonderful children’s programs. The estate is steps away from the Sea Island Golf Club, home to three championship courses, including the Seaside Course, which regularly hosts PGA Tour events. Nearby, the Retreat Golf Course and Frederica Yacht Club provide additional leisure and recreational amenities.

"The upcoming auction of The House on Kings Point presents a unique opportunity to own a distinguished property at the pinnacle of Southern luxury living," said Katie Lawless, Vice President of Business Development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "We look forward to introducing this extraordinary estate to the market and to our network of global buyers."

144 Point Lane is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

