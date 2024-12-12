Glassdome and Siemens Partner to Offer Manufacturers Superior Product Carbon Footprint Assessment and Reporting

TJ Yoon, Glassdome, and Philipp Timmen, Siemens, introduce the proof of concept Group photo of the participants of the Siemens and Glassdome event in Munich Glassdome Logo

Partnership showcases a proof of concept with LG Electronics that uses Glassdome’s platform & Siemens’ SiGREEN data-sharing capabilities to assess supply chains

Our joint proof of concept for LG Electronics shows how SiGREEN and Glassdome can create benefits for automotive manufacturers who need to report supply chain and product-level carbon emissions." — Philipp Timmen, Strategy and Partnerships for SiGREEN at Siemens

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassdome , an industrial software company that acquires and analyzes manufacturing data, and German technology leader Siemens today announced a partnership simplifying the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) assessment process for manufacturers. Starting with a proof of concept with LG Electronics Vehicle Solution , a mobility sector technology leader, the partnership combines Glassdome’s capabilities in automating the monitoring, calculation and reporting of PCF through data collection with Siemens’ SiGREEN data sharing and PCF management solution. The collaboration benefits manufacturers from all industries but is especially relevant for automotive and EV battery manufacturers with extensive supply chains who face strict upcoming reporting requirements in the EU.Manufacturers worldwide must accurately measure their emissions to meet increasingly stringent carbon regulatory requirements and consumer demands for greener products. As modern supply chains are immensely complex, acquiring data from suppliers across supply chain tiers with vastly different types of machines and technical expertise and integrating it to create a final, verified PCF is a persistent challenge. Glassdome’s ISO 14067-verified and Catena-X-compatible solution uses expert consultants and proprietary technology to automate machine-level data collection. By collaborating with SiGREEN, manufacturers using the Glassdome platform can benefit from secure and seamless data exchange of their final PCF results with customers as well as requesting PCF information from their suppliers – using Catena-X and other data sharing ecosystems. Glassdome and SiGREEN can now help North American and Korean suppliers adopt Catena-X for standardized data sharing and collaboration for their business with European automakers.“Glassdome excels at freeing data from factory floors and using it to calculate product carbon footprints and has strong connections with OEMs in South Korea. Our joint proof of concept for LG Electronics shows how SiGREEN and Glassdome can create real benefits for automotive manufacturers who need to manage and report supply chain and product-level carbon emissions to stay competitive,” said Philipp Timmen, Strategy and Partnerships for SiGREEN at Siemens.Starting in 2025, the new EU Batteries Regulation will introduce declaration requirements, performance classes and maximum limits on the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and rechargeable industrial batteries. The industry is already working on solutions such as Digital Battery Passports, which will provide comprehensive disclosures needed to comply with EU regulation. Additionally, automotive suppliers need to meet the demands of car makers, many of which require their suppliers to calculate the PCF of their parts.Siemens and Glassdome hosted an event for stakeholders of the proof of concept on December 9, which included LG Electronics, Catena-X, representatives of German and South Korean government agencies (including the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and Korea Smart Manufacturing Office (KOSMO)), and industry association representatives from LNI 4.0 and International Manufacturing-X.“We are proud to partner with a global industry champion like Siemens to create an even better way for manufacturers to meet challenging reporting requirements in Europe,” said Simon D. Kim, CEO and founder of Glassdome. “SiGREEN’s industry-leading data exchange for PCF reporting will help South Korean and international manufacturers, including current and future clients, meet upcoming EU regulations. In particular, through collaboration with LG Electronics Vehicle Solution, we aim to contribute to strengthening the automotive industry’s supply chain and competitiveness by establishing a sustainable verification system.”Glassdome’s technology is used globally by manufacturers to break data silos and acquire data from factory floors. In the past, machines couldn’t share data without complex MES systems, and only human operators had process visibility. This made Life Cycle Assessment and PCF calculation dependent on time-consuming, expensive consulting projects, posing a challenge to manufacturers looking to meet regulatory requirements. With Glassdome, users get a single view of all their machines’ data, which can guide sustainability efforts and improve efficiency. Glassdome’s customers include manufacturers from the automotive, batteries, electronics, plastics, aluminum, and food and beverage industries.About GlassdomeGlassdome is an industrial software company with expertise in acquiring and analyzing data from manufacturing equipment. Glassdome uses a SaaS-based solution to guide manufacturers from data collection to monitoring to ongoing reporting, enabling them to obtain data from machines, transfer it to software, and access it. We empower manufacturers within the EV battery, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries to capture the untapped potential of data throughout the supply chain to achieve continuous operational efficiency improvement and meet regulatory environmental and emissions compliance.Founded in 2019 with deep roots in Silicon Valley and Korea, Glassdome is perfectly positioned to serve manufacturers that want to improve efficiency and meet or exceed green regulation requirements in one platform. 