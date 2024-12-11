H.R. 255, Federal Disaster Assistance Coordination Act

H.R. 255 would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to convene a working group with other federal agencies to improve preliminary damage assessments following disasters. The working group would be required to report to the Congress and to post that report on FEMA’s website. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 255 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the legislation would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period; any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

