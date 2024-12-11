H.R. 5887, Government Service Delivery Improvement Act

H.R. 5887 would require the Office of Management and Budget to designate a senior official as the Federal Government Service Delivery Lead to coordinate improved service delivery. In addition, the legislation would require agencies to appoint officials to facilitate improvement in their missions and would direct the Government Accountability Office and those agencies to report to the Congress on those efforts. Enacting H.R. 5887 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5887 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.